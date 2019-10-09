One driver was charged after she drove her car into the path of an oncoming vehicle in an accident that occurred on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard on Tuesday.
Johnie Ussery, 57, of Hickory was stopped on 10th Ave Se waiting to turn onto Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE, according to an accident report filed by Hickory police. She drove into the highway and David Lonon, 26, of Morganton struck the side of her vehicle while traveling south on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard.
Hickory firefighters, Hickory police officers and Catawba County EMS workers all responded to the scene.
Ussery was trapped in her vehicle and Hickory firefighters worked to remove her. She was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center from the scene. Her condition was not made available on Wednesday.
Ussery is charged with a safe movement violation, according to the report.
Lonon was assessed by EMS at the scene and was released.
