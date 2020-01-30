The two survivors of a crash on N.C. 16 in Newton Tuesday remained in critical condition Thursday.
The accident killed the other two people in the vehicle.
Robert Deneault, 86, of Newton, and Gretchen Rast Greiner, 80, of Newton, are being treated at Atrium Carolinas Medical Center, according to Major Tim Hayes of the Newton Police Department.
Robert Deneault was the driver of the 2015 Ford Escape that ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree, according to the Newton police report.
Two passengers, Lee Maynard Greiner, 84, of Newton, and Alice Ann Deneault, 84, of Newton, died. Lee Greiner was pronounced dead at the scene, and Alice Deneault died Wednesday at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where she was being treated, according to a previous HDR article.
According to the police report, the Ford Escape was traveling at 45 mph at the moment it hit a tree. The speed limit on the road is 45 mph.
The vehicle then turned onto its side.
Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $15,000, according to the report.
