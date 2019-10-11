The work on the streets in downtown Hickory is expected to continue for about another three weeks, Hickory Public Services Director Kevin Greer said.
Neill Grading & Construction Co. workers are currently extending the curbs and making room for parklets on First Avenue NW.
Parklets are small areas featuring green space and seating areas cut out beside the sidewalk.
The work on Union Square itself is also wrapping up.
Greer said the city is still waiting on some furniture and planters for the square and there is still some electrical work that needs to be done there.
