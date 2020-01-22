Hickory’s Red Tornadoes were an ill wind for the Indians during Tuesday night's boys basketball game at St. Stephens. Four Hickory players reached double figures in a dominant 81-35 win over the Indians.
“I really liked the way we shared the ball. We talk about defense wins championships, but good defense starts by playing good offense,” Hickory coach Andy Poplin said. “If you turn it over, you can’t get back and defend. If you take bad shots, you can’t get back and defend. But if you move the ball and you get good shots, it sets you up to get good balance defensively. I thought we had that all night. Once we get it to five-on-five, our team is pretty committed to stopping people.”
Tuesday marked the fourth straight win for the Red Tornadoes, now 14-3 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. St. Stephens dropped its seventh straight, falling to 4-14 and 0-6.
The Indians did everything they could to make a game of it in the first quarter. They led 4-3 on Will Rose’s jumper in the lane in the early going. St. Stephens was down 15-12 with about a minute remaining in the opening period when Hickory ran off five straight on a free throw by Davis Amos, a fast break layup by Jaden Maddox and Chrishon Hargrove’s stickback of his own miss for a 20-12 lead at the first-quarter break.
“We challenged them at the quarter. They (Indians) got 12 points that quarter. We tried to challenge them defensively to play every possession and they got four,” Poplin said. “We got the transition game going. We had the offense and defense playing together.”
Building on the five-point run to end the first quarter, Hickory ran off seven straight to open the second period and ended it on another 14-2 run including back-to-back 3-pointers by Dallas Culbreath.
For the game, the Red Tornadoes drained 10 treys including four by Cody Young.
Up 42-16 at intermission, Hickory ended all doubt in the third quarter by outscoring St. Stephens 26-12. With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Red Tornadoes’ Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle still managed 11 points including another two baskets from behind the arc.
“I thought we started all that (three-point shooting) by throwing the ball inside to Davis and Nick (Everhardt),” Poplin said. “Once we got established inside, then it opened up the outside for us.”
Amos set the pace for Hickory with 19 points, Young and Joyner-McCorkle each had 18 and Culbreath added 11.
Rose was the lone Indian in double figures with 12 and Dayton Anderson added nine.
Hickory finishes the first half of the season tied for second in the conference, a game back of Freedom.
“It gives us a chance, it keeps us in the race,” Poplin said. “We’re a game behind, but we have everything in front of us. We’ve always been a strong finishing team and we’re looking forward to finishing.”
Hickory will host McDowell on Thursday, while St. Stephens will play at home on Friday against Freedom.
GIRLS
Hickory 59, St. Stephens 46
Even though Hickory was its own worst enemy at times, the Red Tornadoes still came away with an important double-digit win over St. Stephens.
“Absolutely,” agreed Hickory coach Barbara Helms about her team’s struggles often being of its own making. “I thought we could have been more decisive on offense —moving more to the ball. I thought we stood around a lot.”
St. Stephens’ Joselin Turner opened the scoring with a steal and layup. The Indians, who have now lost 12 consecutive games, battled Hickory on even terms and were within a point, 13-12, at the end of the first quarter.
St. Stephens regained the lead twice in the early going of the second quarter before Hickory went in front for good, 22-20, with just a couple of minutes remaining in the first half on a putback by Shelby Darden.
The began a streak of five straight points by Darden and Finley Lefevers made it a seven-point run and 27-20 lead for the Tornadoes. But St. Stephens fought back and cut its deficit to 27-24 at the break on baskets by Turner and Ella Pilkenton.
Gradually, Hickory began to pull away in the third quarter and put together another seven-point run to end the that period up by the score of 45-32.
“In the second half, I thought we came out a little bit harder,” Helms said. “That showed in the defensive pressure.”
St. Stephens never got closer than nine points in the final quarter.
Hickory left a lot of points at the foul line where the Tornadoes connected on just 15 of 35.
“You earned the right to get to the line. You step up there, you’ve got to finish,” Helms said. “There’s only one person who can shoot at that point.”
Darden had a strong night with 25 points to lead Hickory. Aysha Short had 16 points and Lefevers also made it into double figures with 11.
Turner had 16 points for St. Stephens and Pilkenton added 11.
Hickory is now 13-4 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. St. Stephens falls to 2-16 and 0-6.
Helms discussed the second half of the season coming up.
“We’re finding out who does what. You go to your strength the second half of the season,” Helms said, noting her team’s balance. “I feel like we know who does what.”
Hickory will host McDowell on Thursday, while St. Stephens will be at home on Friday against Freedom.
