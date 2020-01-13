In what ended up as practically a wire-to-wire victory, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team defeated Newberry College 70-44 in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday afternoon in Hickory.
The Bears (5-9, 3-5 SAC) won all four quarters and surrendered the lead only twice to the Wolves (7-6, 4-4), pulling away for good in the final quarter by outscoring the opposition 19-4.
As expected in a game like this, Lenoir-Rhyne held a sizable advantage in shooting percentage, assists, fast break points, bench points and a litany of other categories.
“When you talk about stats in our program that really define us, we did all those today,” head coach Cam Sealey said after the game.
The Bears were led in scoring by a freshman and a senior. Karlie Bearden scored 16 points off the bench, all in the second half. Sealey said she challenged the four-year player at the halftime break after Lenoir-Rhyne went into the half scoreless outside of the starting five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.