Ashley Woodroffe

Lenoir-Rhyne's Ashley Woodroffe (3) goes in for a shot while being closely guarded by Newberry's Kelsey McDermott (2) Saturday in Hickory. 

 David Scearce/Record

In what ended up as practically a wire-to-wire victory, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team defeated Newberry College 70-44 in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday afternoon in Hickory.

The Bears (5-9, 3-5 SAC) won all four quarters and surrendered the lead only twice to the Wolves (7-6, 4-4), pulling away for good in the final quarter by outscoring the opposition 19-4.

As expected in a game like this, Lenoir-Rhyne held a sizable advantage in shooting percentage, assists, fast break points, bench points and a litany of other categories.

“When you talk about stats in our program that really define us, we did all those today,” head coach Cam Sealey said after the game.

The Bears were led in scoring by a freshman and a senior. Karlie Bearden scored 16 points off the bench, all in the second half. Sealey said she challenged the four-year player at the halftime break after Lenoir-Rhyne went into the half scoreless outside of the starting five.

