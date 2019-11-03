Does Hickory have enough firefighters?
Hickory City Council candidate Carmen Eckard raised the question recently when she created a Change.org petition urging support for Hickory firefighters.
Eckard wrote she created the petition after hearing from firefighters who complained that the Hickory department was understaffed.
The petition includes an email exchange from Alan Fisher, president of the Hickory Fire Fighters Association, and City Manager Warren Wood.
In the exchange, Fisher describes staffing challenges to Wood, and Wood responds by suggesting that firefighters who feel unsafe should consider looking elsewhere for work.
The petition had received nearly 400 signatures toward its goal of 500 by Friday morning.
City leaders pushed back against the claims Eckard makes in the petition.
In a Facebook post, Councilwoman Jill Patton said that “the issues dated back some time and were addressed in this last year’s budget.”
In an interview earlier this week, Wood said the fire department has the resources it needs to serve the community.
He cited data showing Hickory stacks up favorably with other North Carolina cities in terms of fire resources.
Here’s a breakdown of the email and the city’s response:
The emailIn October 2018, Fisher emailed Wood to say the department’s existing staffing model was insufficient to cover the needs of the city.
Fisher requested additional personnel or additional overtime to cover the need.
He said the strength report for Halloween 2018 showed the city’s three busiest engines were unstaffed that day.
“Our members are concerned for their own safety, the safety of their co-workers as well as the safety of the citizens and visitors to the city of Hickory,” Fisher wrote.
Wood responded by saying that firefighters who felt unsafe could go somewhere else for work.
“I would never ask anyone to put their life on the line when they feel there is a good chance they may not make it home to their family at the end of their shift,” Wood wrote. “There is no shame in turning your equipment in and seeking a safer employment environment.”
City response
Wood said that in the summer of 2018, he conducted a review of city departments, including the fire department, in which he spoke with all department employees.
During those conversations, he said he got positive feedback on both training and equipment.
Throughout that process, Wood said he had not heard anyone voice safety concerns to anywhere close to the level that Fisher did. Wood also said no firefighter has filed a safety-related grievance.
In reference to his comments about firefighters finding work somewhere else if they feel unsafe, Wood said that public safety is an inherently dangerous profession and that it’s not uncommon for employees to leave if they feel unsafe.
“I’m sincere when I say that because at the end of the day, ultimately, I am responsible for everybody,” Wood said. “I do not want to send anybody out to do a dangerous job that hasn’t been trained properly or doesn’t have the right equipment. I am committed to that.”
In his email to Fisher, Wood said he injured his hand trying to make an arrest of a person breaking into a car several years ago. Wood said he has been a sworn officer since 2001 and is now a reserve officer with the Hickory Police Department. He said he brought up the incident from years ago as an example of the dangers of public safety work and the tough decisions people in those professions can be faced with.
“If at some point I decide the reward doesn’t outweigh the risk, then I’ll hang it up, and I would tell any police officer or firefighter the same thing,” Wood said.
Wood challenged Fisher’s claim of understaffing during Halloween in 2018.
“The reality was they were here,” Wood said. “They were in training in the city, and if something came up, they would leave the training and go to the fire or the rescue or whatever it was.”
In terms of the city’s overall fire resources, Wood said the city is in good shape and pointed to a few different data sources.
One is the UNC School of Government’s benchmarking project, an initiative to compare data from 14 different North Carolina municipalities.
The cities in the research group range from the largest cities in the state — Charlotte and Raleigh — to smaller cities like Hickory and Wilson.
In 2018, Hickory had nearly 10 more firefighters than the average of the cities — 29.3 firefighters per 10,000 people in Hickory compared to the average of 19.8 firefighters. The city has exceeded that average every year since 2014.
The average response time on high-priority calls was 4.3 minutes, compared to the average of 4.7 minutes.
The city also managed to have a full response to fires in less than 8 minutes 84 percent of the time in 2018, compared to the average of 79 percent of the time. A list of the 56 fire calls between Jan. 7 and Oct. 24 shows that the city had at least 15 firefighters on the scene in all but seven cases. In those cases, the city was either receiving mutual aid from other departments or the fire was extinguished while firefighters were being dispatched.
Wood said he had seen some areas for improvement in the department and those areas were addressed in the most recent budget. Those changes included the addition of a new firefighter position, promotion of an existing position from part time to full time and approving an additional $125,000 for overtime to cover gaps, Wood said.
The city is also planning to build its own burn tower so that firefighters do not have to travel to Western Piedmont Community College in Burke County to use theirs.
Wood said that Eckard had not reached out to the city with questions.
Eckard said she did not reach out to the city because the city previously demonstrated opposition to her campaign for City Council.
“They will not help me or listen to me unless they have to,” Eckard said. “I think Warren Wood said plenty in his response email and I think getting the public aware of the problem before I talk with them is required.”
Fisher said there was still work to be done, but things are better than they were when he wrote the email a year ago.
“We’re going in a better direction,” he said.
I saw Ms Eckerd's posts on Facebook, exclaiming an inappropriate response from City Manager, Woods. I am glad to see your article explaining the issue which is "No Issue"! This petition is just an attempt to create a political issue where there is none! Ms. Eckerd would be better served to advocate for real problems where they exist.
