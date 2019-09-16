Those with chronic pain, whether it be because of an injury or illness, often suffer in silence.
Hickory psychologist Sara Stevenson says people who suffer from chronic pain not only struggle completing day-to-day activities, but they also struggle to find sympathy from others because the sickness isn’t something people can usually see.
Stevenson said many people believe in order to be truly disabled, someone must be in need of a wheelchair or have some other visible disability.
“(Other people) carry skepticism,” Stevenson said. “Even with family members and friends, they look at you and you look OK. As a society we’ve been sort of led to thinking you have to be able to see a handicap for it to be deemed a handicap.”
Stevenson said many of those she meets with chronic pain often have to explain their illness because of this stigma. “Their personal agendas are often challenged and questioned,” she said.
The stigma of chronic pain is something Dr. Dave Eichman at the Unifour Pain Treatment Center in Hickory is all too familiar with. Every day, Eichman works to find ways to treat and manage his patients' chronic pain.
A majority of Eichman’s patients have back and neck pain.
At the center, the doctors initially start treating the pain with physical therapy, chiropractic therapy and over-the-counter medicines such as Advil, aspirin or Tylenol, Eichman said. Then, if a narcotic is needed, he’ll prescribe one.
“First off, we try to keep them away from opioids as much as possible,” he said. “And honestly, I never really liked the term pain clinic, even though I've got a fellowship in pain medicine, because to (some people), that actually means I'm going to come here and get medicine versus, we try to keep you away from medicine.”
Eichman said he and his fellow doctors at the pain treatment center are adamant about preventing addiction and will only prescribe narcotics if necessary.
Eichman has spent his 10-year career in medicine treating chronic pain, which is something he became interested in during medical school.
“I had a patient in an internal medicine physician office … in her mid-20s or so who had injured her arm by just like simply striking it on the cabinet like nothing big...” Eichman said.
That seemingly simple injury led the woman to develop complex regional pain syndrome. From there, Eichman did several presentations on the mystery of chronic pain.
Eichman says in Catawba County chronic pain isn’t uncommon due to the grueling physical demands of working in several industries, including furniture. This has led many to develop arthritis in their backs and knees.
“Yeah, they need to be treated … you have people who have legitimate reasons to hurt,” Eichman said.
The Unifour Pain Treatment Center treats people of all ages. Eichman said some of his patients have been coming to the center since it opened nearly 30 years ago.
Eichman says pain can take a toll on a person’s mental health at any age and poor mental health can increase someone’s risk of abusing drugs. “There's some patients that have been dealing with pain for a prolonged period of time,” Eichman said. “And they notice a decrease in their functionality. (The pain is) just on their mind continuously. They really have a lot on their shoulders, and they get depressed over it.”
Eichman will refer his patients struggling with anxiety and depression to mental health professionals for counseling or medication. “We know that anxiety and depression will exacerbate pain symptoms. So having those under control is important,” he said.
Sometimes those patients seeking mental health support join support groups.
Part of Stevenson’s work includes leading the Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group out of the Women’s Resource Center in Hickory.
Stevenson said she has worked with those with chronic pain where it challenged marriages and relationships.
“One person being sick and not at his or her best will have implications for the healthiness of their relationship,” she said.
This encouraged Stevenson to start a support group almost seven years ago with the focus on people who suffer from chronic pain.
Stevenson said the support group primarily focuses on educating the members on fibromyalgia and chronic pain, empowering the members and encouraging them.
Stevenson said the ages of those who attend the support group range from those in their 20s to 70s.
“I’ve seen people with chronic back pain to folks with bad knees, mobility issues,” Stevenson said. “I’ve had people dealing with ringing in their ears and someone with pain due to partial facial paralysis.”
The support group offers members a place to discuss their everyday struggles with chronic pain with those who understand what they are going through, according to Stevenson.
“I wish that people kind of understood that it is a true condition, that we have plenty of patients out there that have a legitimate need for help with their pain,” Eichman said. “And that those that require coming to a facility such as ours or other facilities to treat these conditions, there's nothing really to be held against them.”
Eichman said some of his patients can’t make it through the day without taking opioids, and that’s OK.
“For example, if you have somebody who has had multiple surgeries done, and they've had legitimate issues noted on imaging studies, there's really nothing else to do, he said. “And they have other problems with either their heart or stomach or something that won't allow them to take other medications … That's appropriate for them to take some pain medication so they can function throughout the day.”
The Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group is a free support group that meets the third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. For more information, call 828-322-6333.
For more information on the Unifour Pain Treatment Center, visit fryemedctr.com/our-services/unifour-pain-treatment-center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Excellent article. As a chronic pain sufferers of over 45 years I can attest to the fact that the majority of those of us who live in chronic pain 24/7 would absolutely love NOT to take medication every day if it were at all possible. However, people who live in constant pain due to various chronic illnesses, the vast majority of us, take medications not to get high or to feel a buzz, or to escape from the world, or anything like that. We take them to try and have some semblance of a normal life, to allow ourselves at least part of each day to function like the “healthy people” around us.
And yes, most of us who suffer from diseases like the ones I do, CRPS 9Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), Fibromyalgia, Failed Back Syndrome, Migraines, etc., LOOK normal much of the time to the average person, because we are taking our medications exactly as prescribed by our Pain Management Physicians. Underneath the facade however, we still suffer through even the most mundane tasks. In addition, though we might “look fine” to the average person, our loved ones know, and other pain patients know, just by looking in our eyes or the way we are walking or avoiding being touched, held, etc., that we are having a very bad pain day. In spite of our medications. They do not eliminate our pain, they are simply one tool in our arsenal to help us fight it.
It is unfair for those of us who follow the rules, take our medication exactly as prescribed, never share it, don’t do anything illegal with it, etc, unfair that all chronic pain sufferers get lumped together when someone dies from an overdose or someone gets caught selling opioids. Most people don’t look deeper to discover where those pills came from, where they even the person who died, where they his/her prescribed pills? Did they take more than they were supposed to? Was it an accidental overdose? Were they prescribed by a qualified physician?
It’s horrible when anyone dies from an overdose but please don’t punish everyone who already suffers with horrific pain by threatening to cut off their supply of the only medication that allows them to get through the day, or make it impossible for those physicians who ARE QUALIFIED and are doing right by their pain patients to stay in business. Every day more pain management physicians are turning away pain patients around the country because of the crackdown.
Thank you to all of you in the medical field who continue to fight for us. We need every one of you. God bless you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.