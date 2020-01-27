Caldwell County deputies, while conducting a search for a missing man, found human remains, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The remains were found in a wooded area off Boone Fork Road, north of Lenoir and above the community of Patterson.
On Friday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a missing person, according to the release. Danny James Garvin, 61, was reported missing by relatives. At the time of the report, he had not had contact with family members since August 2019. Deputies followed leads to Boone Fork Road. During the search, unidentified remains were discovered and the scene was secured until the remains could be properly recovered, according to the release.
On Saturday, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, removed the remains and they were turned over to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.
On Monday, investigators conducted a secondary search of the wooded area with the assistance of cadaver dogs to locate any additional remains, according to the release.
The missing-person case related to Danny Garvin remains an active investigation, according to the release.
A post on the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office social media page asked anyone who knows where to find Garvin to call the sheriff’s office at 828-758-2324 or Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.
