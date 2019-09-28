NEWTON — Newton-Conover took its lumps the previous two weeks against some stiff nonconference foes. But when the curtain was raised on the South Fork 2A Conference stage Friday night, the Red Devils turned the tables on Lincolnton. Newton-Conover dominated, especially in the first half, in a 34-12 win over the Wolves.
“Yeah, we are on top of the league right now,” Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack said with a smile after his team snapped a two-game skid. “But we’ve got a really tough conference, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
The Red Devils (3-2, 1-0 South Fork 2A) came ready Friday night against the Wolves, who were riding a two-game winning streak. Newton-Conover won the toss, deferred, and stymied Lincolnton with a three-and-out series on defense that netted the Wolves just three yards.
Taking over at its own 38-yard line, Newton-Conover needed just five plays to find the end zone. Brandon Johnson grabbed a quick screen on the outside edge from quarterback Justice Craig, broke free from two tacklers and sprinted down the sidelines for a 48-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
The stifling defense and big-play offense featuring the wideouts were patterns that were to be repeated several times over the course of the game.
“Coach was giving us good calls. We had a great game plan for them,” said Craig. “Our receivers are very quick.”
In the second quarter, Zane Redmond scooped up a loose ball the officials ruled was a backwards pass by Lincolnton (2-3, 0-1) to set up the offense at the Wolves’ 21. On second-and-goal from the Lincolnton 18, another wide receiver screen, this one to Redmond, produced the second Newton-Conover touchdown and a 13-0 advantage.
Another three-and-out by the Red Devils’ defense and a pressured punt that netted just eight yards gave Newton-Conover another short field. Senior running back Allen Wilfong got the call from the 6-yard line. Wilfong scooted around left end and outraced everyone to the flag for a touchdown and 19-0 Red Devils lead they took to the locker room.
Wilfong led all runners with a game-high 92 yards on 21 carries.
“They were loading the box on us on us a little bit. We tried to keep pounding it in there,” said Pack. “Allen Wilfong, he’s a heck of a running back, but everybody is loading the box on us — he’s a little frustrated. But I thought we ran the ball good this week.”
The Newton-Conover running game produced 116 yards on 33 carries.
If there was any doubt about the game’s eventual outcome at the half, it only took Redmond about 17 seconds to settle the question. Taking the second-half kickoff at his own 26, Redmond zigzagged his way to the left through the Lincolnton coverage team and then in a single cut went all the way back to the left to pick up a wall of blockers paving his way to the end zone for a 76-yard return.
The Red Devils’ wideout quartet of Redmond, Johnson, Keagan Covington and Josh Nichols finished the night with four touchdowns, three touchdown receptions and 189 yards on 11 catches.
“We’ve got to get the ball out there to Keagan Covington and Zane Redmond. Every time he (Redmond) catches it, it seems like he goes for a score and he’s just a sophomore,” Pack said. “Brandon Johnson, they’re all playing really well for us.”
Lincolnton sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run by Amontre Finger and an 8-yarder by Tiaje Ross around a 50-yard scoring pass from Craig to Johnson for Newton-Conover for the rest of the scoring.
Craig, a junior, was an efficient 11-of-18 without an interception for the night.
“He was (efficient),” said Pack about his quarterback. “That’s what we want from him. He’s maturing in front of our eyes. I couldn’t be more happy with his play tonight.”
The Red Devils’ defense, led by Allan Shade, limited the Wolves to just 201 total yards. Lincolnton had but 39 total yards and two first downs in the first half. One of those first downs came by penalty.
The Red Devils play at defending league champion Bandys next week.
Lincolnton: 00 | 00 | 06 | 06 — 12
Newton-Conover: 06 | 13 | 15 | 00 — 34
First Quarter
NC — Brandon Johnson 48-yard pass from Justice Craig (pass failed), 8:15.
Second Quarter
NC — Zane Redmond 18-yard pass from Craig (Addison Hayes kick), 6:35.
NC — Allen Wilfong 6-yard run (kick failed), 2:12.
Third Quarter
NC — Redmond 74-yard kickoff return (Hunter Carpenter pass from Craig), 11:43.
L — Amontre Finger 9-yard run (pass failed), 8:32.
NC — Johnson 50-yard pass from Craig (Hayes kick), 6:17.
Fourth Quarter
L — Tiaje Ross 8-yard run (kick failed), 9:34.
Team Stats
First Downs: Lincolnton 9, Newton-Conover 11
Rushes-yards: Lincolnton 25-102, Newton-Conover 33-116
Comp-Att-Int: Lincolnton 9-20-1, Newton-Conover 11-18-0
Passing yards: Lincolnton 99, Newton-Conover 189
Fumbles-Lost: Lincolnton 1-1, Newton-Conover 1-0
Penalties-yards: Lincolnton 7-55, Newton-Conover 12-95
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Lincolnton: Amontre Finger 13-36 and 1 TD, Tiaje Ross 1-8 and 1 TD, Reed King 2-0, Bernard Wingate 8-52, Davion Bryant 1-6. Newton-Conover: Allen Wilfong 21-92 and 1 TD, Allan Shade 6-31, Justice Craig 2-(-12), Brandon Johnson 1-5, Demarcus Beatty 3-0.
PASSING — Lincolnton: King 9-20-1 for 99 yards. Newton-Conover: Craig 11-18-0 for 189 yards and 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Lincolnton: Ross 2-65, DeJarris Gash 1-7, Isaiah Bostic 1-1, Deandra Smith 3-15, Finger 2-11. Newton-Conover: Zane Redmond 2-23 and 1 TD, Johnson 3-102 and 2 TDs, Josh Nichols 3-42, Keagen Covington 3-22.
