A Hickory city park and a mural in downtown will be dedicated in honor of the Miracle of Hickory on Friday.
The Miracle of Hickory refers to an occasion in 1944 when residents of Hickory came together to build a polio hospital in 54 hours in response to a regional polio epidemic. The hospital is notable for having a lower-than-average mortality rate and having integrated facilities, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
The first ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday behind the Hickory Music Factory, on the site of the former polio hospital.
At that ceremony, the city will dedicate a portion of Jaycee Park as Miracle of Hickory Park. The city will also display renderings of the new park design, which include relocation of the Miracle of Hickory obelisk known as “The Tower of Miracles” to the park, according to the release.
The obelisk was previously located at Union Square. Local Eagle Scouts and the Hickory Sunrise Rotary will contribute to improvements to the obelisk, according to the release.
A second commemoration will follow at noon on the upper level of the Trade Street parking deck.
At the noon ceremony, the Miracle of Hickory Commemoration Planning Committee, Piedmont Post Polio Support Group and Hickory Rotary clubs will dedicate a Miracle of Hickory mural on the wall of Lindy’s Furniture, according to the release.
Artist Hunter Speagle began work on the mural, which features a white nurse comforting a black child in a hospital bed, earlier this month.
The Hickory Rotary Charitable Foundation is currently raising money for the mural project. As of midday Tuesday, the Facebook fundraiser for the mural had raised just over $3,000 of its $20,000 goal.
Rotarian Cliff Moone said that between the Facebook fundraiser and other donations, the project has raised around $23,000. The overall fundraising goal is $40,000, Moone said.
To donate online, type “Miracle of Hickory 75th Anniversary Commemoration Project” into the Facebook search bar and look for the link with the same name.
For more information on the mural or how to make a contribution, call Moone at 828-612-6407.
