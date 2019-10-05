NEWTON - Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution regent Andrea Benfield recently welcomed Zelda Beckett, vice directorr of DAR District II.
Beckett dressed in Revolutionary War costume and presented a special program on the DAR rooms/collections in the DAR Constitution Hall Museum, Washington, DC.
Beckett discussed and explained some of the 31 period rooms at the DAR Museum.
Beckett gave informative details of period furniture/textile collections housed in the DAR Museum.
These rooms and collections tell the story of the American domestic interior. The rooms date from the 1690s through the 1930s.
The program reflected how people furnished their houses while the rooms illustrate a wide range of American cultures and regional differences from the time of the foundation of the USA.
Hickory Tavern Daughters of the American Revolution meets the second Tuesday monthly for a luncheon and program at Catawba Country Club in Newton.
Visitors are welcome. Contact 828 459 7008 for information about this chapter.
