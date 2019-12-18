District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office concluded there is not enough evidence to bring charges in connection with fraud allegations regarding beer sales at the 2018 Oktoberfest.
Now, the Greater Hickory Jaycees, the longtime beer seller at the festival, is asking the Hickory Downtown Development Association for a retraction of claims made about the Jaycees and payment of $7,500.
The downtown development association released a statement of its own Wednesday saying the lack of cooperation by the Jaycees stymied the investigation.
In August, downtown association President Julie Owens filed a fraud report with the Hickory Police Department.
Owens said in July the association had completed an audit indicating beer sales had been underreported by more than $10,000. She also said the Jaycees had not been cooperative or transparent with regard to financial documents from the festival, claims the Jaycees denied.
The Jaycees sold beer at Oktoberfest from 1985 to 2018. The organization did not participate in Oktoberfest this year as a result of a contract dispute that occurred prior to the investigation.
After completing the investigation, Hickory police referred their findings to the DA’s office. “Upon review, there is simply insufficient evidence to believe that a crime occurred,” District Attorney Reilly said.
Blair Cody, attorney for the Jaycees, sent a letter Dec. 13 to the downtown association calling for a public retraction of claims the letter described as “without merit … reckless and inflammatory.”
The Jaycees are also demanding $7,500 to compensate for money the Jaycees lost when a separate event cancelled the group’s participation. Cody said in an interview the event was Claremont Daze.
The letter also referenced a possible civil lawsuit.
The downtown association statement from Wednesday notes the organization filed the police report “out of concern that either the HDDA or the Jaycees organization had been the victim of some sort of misrepresentation or other wrongdoing.”
The association goes on to say the Jaycees did not cooperate with the investigation.
“As a result, the investigation reached a dead end and the discrepancy cannot be explained,” according to the letter.
Cody said the claims of noncooperation are “completely untrue.” He added that he spoke with investigators a number of times and exchanged information with them.
Reilly declined to comment on details of the investigation but did describe it as thorough.
