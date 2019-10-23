The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program will be holding a first of its kind preseason event to kick off the home portion of its 2019-20 schedule.
The inaugural Red Hawks Jamboree will be taking place this Saturday with doors opening at 8 a.m. The first game is set for 10 a.m.
The jamboree is the second preseason event for the CVCC women’s basketball team, which recently traveled to Chicago to participate in the JUCO Jamboree. The Red Hawks went 3-1 at the event.
“The Chicago Jamboree was a good experience,” said CVCC head women’s basketball coach Tisha England. “It taught our ladies that we have to play hard and with intensity every game. We went through the motions and lost to Lakeland Community College. The girls weren’t pleased and neither was I. We regrouped and picked up our intensity level and played good defense. We still have some work to do, and I’m looking forward to another successful season.”
CVCC welcomes five other schools for Saturday’s inaugural Jamboree at the Tarlton Complex, including Belmont Abbey JV, Carolina Christian, Denmark Technical College, Saint Augustine University and Warren Wilson College.
Games will take place throughout the day with the final contest take placing at 8 p.m. Each school will play in two games each during the jamboree.
“I’m excited about hosting the first Red Hawks Women’s Basketball Jamboree at the Tarlton Complex,” England said. “There are going to be some good teams with great talent. We will also get to see former Red Hawks Tanisha Wall and Milequa Eason, who are both now at Saint Augustine University. I’m so excited. I am asking high school players, parents and fans to come out and support our Red Hawks.”
Below is a complete schedule for the Red Hawk Jamboree:
CVCC vs. Warren Wilson College, 10 a.m.
Carolina Christian vs. Belmont Abby JV, noon
Warren Wilson College vs. Saint Augustine University, 2 p.m.
Belmont Abby vs Denmark Technical College, 4 p.m.
Saint Augustine University vs. CVCC, 6 p.m.
Denmark Technical College vs. Carolina Christian, 8 p.m.
For a complete look at the CVCC women’s basketball schedule, visit the Red Hawks’ athletics website.
