JAMESTOWN — The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program extended its historic Region 10 winning streak on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Hawks (24-4, 9-0 in Region 10) defeated host Guilford Tech in straight sets at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA — capping their 135th consecutive win in conference matches.
Set scores were 25-8, 25-7 and 25-15.
Setter Amber Barker led the Red Hawks with a team-high eight kills and 13 assists. She also recorded three aces — part of a 14-ace performance for Catawba Valley.
Middle hitter Hanne Cooke (five kills), outside hitter Lilly Weaver (four kills, four aces) and right side Anna Clark (four kills) were also offensive leaders for Catawba Valley.
Defensively, Abigail Gordon paced CVCC with a team-high nine digs.
The CVCC volleyball team returns to the court on Friday when it travels for a pair of matches in Virginia.
The Red Hawks face conference opponent Bryant & Stratton (5-9, 2-5) in Virginia Beach at 10 a.m. Friday morning before playing against Region 10 Division I foe Richard Bland (14-11) in a 6 p.m. match in South Prince George, Virginia.
