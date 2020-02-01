The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team improved its record at home to 13-1 on Saturday afternoon by defeating Bryant & Stratton 68-60 at the Tarlton Complex.
Sophomore guard Jonathan McFall led the Red Hawks (15-8, 10-6 in Region 10) with 25 points — 14 of those coming in the second half.
Fellow sophomores Jahleer Black and Sal-Bey Young also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Red Hawks and Bobcats traded the lead 10 times and tied eight times during the game’s first 14 minutes.
The two teams would be deadlocked 21-21 until Catawba Valley separated itself in the contest by outscoring Bryant & Stratton 18-4 in the final 5 minutes, 58 seconds of the half to take a 39-25 halftime lead.
Continuing its momentum from the first half, CVCC opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a commanding 48-25 advantage — its largest of the game.
The Bobcats (12-10, 10-5 in Region 10) answered with a run of their own, scoring the next 15 points to cut their deficit down to 48-40 with only 10:42 remaining in the contest.
Bryant & Stratton would get as close as seven points in the game, but no further as Catawba Valley was able to hold the Bobcats at bay and close out its 10th conference win of the winter.
The CVCC men’s basketball team continues its seven-game homestand on Wednesday with a conference contest against Patrick Henry. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Patriots is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.