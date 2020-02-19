The Catawba Valley Community College softball team split its home doubleheader against the Montreat JV team on Monday afternoon at Highland Recreation Center.
The Red Hawks (4-3) slipped past the Cavaliers 1-0 in Game 1, but blew a seven-run lead in the second contest, falling 10-9.
Game 1
Catawba Valley 1, Montreat JV 0
A solo home run by Payton Goble in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Red Hawks their first walk-off victory in program history during the first game of the set on Monday afternoon.
Catawba Valley tallied five hits in the contest, but it was Goble’s home run — her first of the season — that came on the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning and went over the right-field fence, lifting the Red Hawks to the thrilling victory.
On the mound, CVCC starter Chesney Millsaps held the Cavalier bats at bay. She allowed two hits, six walks and struck out two batters in her complete-game performance, earning her first collegiate win.
Game 2
Montreat JV 10, Catawba Valley 9
Despite leading by seven runs early, the Red Hawks faltered late in a one-run loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the twin bill.
Catawba Valley scored at will in the bottom of the second inning to surge ahead 7-0 in the contest.
Payton Goble continued her hot string of hitting, connecting on her second home run of the day during the inning. Ashlyn Parsons also recorded an RBI double in the second inning, while Katie Camp, Katelyn McClure and Paige Norton all tallied one RBI single each.
Montreat answered back to score six runs in the top of the fourth inning, including an RBI double by Graclyn Green and RBI singles by Allison Starnes, Alissa Hart and Rebekah Lanning.
The Red Hawks responded to the scores by adding more two runs to their lead on a pair of RBI singles from Chesney Millsaps and Norton.
Down three runs, the Cavaliers continued to claw, pulling within a run in the top of the first inning after Lanning drove in a run on a double.
Montreat completed the comeback with a three-run top of the seventh inning, which included a solo home run by Haley Beam, an RBI sac fly by Aaliah Smith and an RBI single by Marissa Romeo.
CVCC was able to get the tying run on third base with just one out after Hayley Morrow doubled and advanced on a wild pitch.
However, a sacrifice fly to center field by Erin Cole that would have scored Morrow turned into a double play to end the game after it was ruled Morrow did not touch home plate after tagging up.
After completing its string of six games in three days, the CVCC softball team has a small break before returning to action on Sunday for a road doubleheader against USC Union. First pitch between the Red Hawks and Bantams is set for noon in Union, South Carolina.
