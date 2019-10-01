The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program made history on Monday, earning its highest-ever national ranking.
The Red Hawks (14-2, 6-0 in Region 10) were named the No. 3 team in the country by the National Junior College Athletic Association in its Division II poll, setting a new program-best mark.
“I am really excited and so proud of the girls for all of their hard work this year and what they’ve been able to accomplish together,” said CVCC head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson. “This group of girls have really worked hard together. We’ve had some injuries the past few weeks so we’ve had to switch some things around. They’ve just worked so well as a team to be able to come out, remain competitive, get the wins and do their best on the court.”
Catawba Valley won both of its volleyball matches played last week, including a rematch of last year’s district championship against Walters State last Tuesday.
The Red Hawks also defeated conference opponent USC Salkehatchie last Wednesday, winning their 132nd consecutive Region 10 match.
CVCC returns to the court today for another conference match — this time at Wake Tech (10-2, 4-0) in Raleigh.
Finishing off their week on Friday and Saturday, the Red Hawks host their second and final tournament of the fall — the Valley Invitational at the Tarlton Complex.
Among the teams coming to play CVCC are defending Division III national champion Owens (23-3) and 12th-ranked Division I opponent Wallace State (24-0)).
“We like that competition,” Hudson said. “We learn things. It helps us to grow as a team, improve and get better. These are all teams we’ve built relationships with over the past few years. It’s always fun for them to come in. We are able to work together to try to make our programs better. That’s what we are looking forward to.”
