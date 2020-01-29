The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team kicked off a three-game homestand on Monday night with an 88-71 conference victory against Vance Granville.
The win was the 150th for head coach Bryan Garmroth at the helm of the Red Hawks’ program.
Jonathan McFall led the Red Hawks (13-8, 8-6 in Region 10) with a team-high 19 points on Monday.
McFall was one of four CVCC men’s basketball players who reached double figures in scoring in the game, including Sal-Bey Young (16 points), Tony Hauser (13) and Jehlon Johnson (11).
Catawba Valley took a 50-39 halftime lead against Vance Granville (2-15, 1-11 in Region 10). McFall led the charge for CVCC with 13 first-half points, while Hauser added 11.
The Vanguards closed to within 66-60 with just 11 minutes to go in the game, but the Red Hawks outscored Vance Granville 22-9 the rest of the way, leading them to the 16-point win in Region 10 play.
The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action tonight for the second of three home games this week. The Red Hawks welcome Guilford Tech to the Tarlton Complex for a 7 p.m. conference contest that will be a “Coaches vs. Cancer” event.
