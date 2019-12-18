MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Attempting to win its first-ever matchup with Division I Walters State, the 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team’s goal came up just short in a 66-63 overtime loss to the Senators on Tuesday afternoon at ‘Z’ Buda Gymnasium.
Aniya Taylor paced CVCC (8-1) with 17 points and six rebounds, while Ariana Montgomery added 15 points and four rebounds. Diamond Steward also recorded a career-high 10 rebounds and scored four points.
Despite trailing by seven points after the opening quarter, Catawba Valley outscored Walters State 19-8 during the second quarter to take a 29-25 halftime lead. Taylor led the way for the Red Hawks with eight first-half points.
The Senators (9-4) responded to open the second half by outscoring CVCC 26-15 in the third quarter to take a 51-44 lead after three quarters of play.
Remaining resilient, the Red Hawks fought back behind six fourth-quarter points from sophomore forward Aaliyah Chaplin to eventually tie the contest, sending it into overtime.
As they had done for most of Tuesday’s nonconference game, the Red Hawks and Senators continued to trade baskets and the lead down the stretch until a made 3-pointer by Walters State’s Blayre Shultz with 30 seconds left in overtime gave the Senators the final go-ahead score.
The CVCC women’s basketball team will get one more chance to make history when it returns to the court on Jan. 2 in a rematch against Walters State. Tip-off at the Tarlton Complex is set for 1 p.m.
