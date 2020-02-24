The Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a doubleheader sweep against host USC Union on Sunday afternoon in South Carolina.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 6-4 overall on the season.
Game one: Catawba Valley 14, USC Union 1
The Red Hawks exploded for 15 hits, including three home runs, to earn the five-inning run-rule victory against the Bantams in game one of the set on Sunday.
Third baseman Kelsea Dejarnette led the way for CVCC with two hits — both home runs — and three RBI.
Shortstop Paige Norton and designated player Payton Goble also both drove in four runs each for the Red Hawks.
Catawba Valley scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second inning, three in the fourth inning and five in the fifth inning during the 13-run victory.
On the mound, Red Hawks pitcher Chesney Millsaps improved to 2-1 on the season. She allowed just three hits, one run, two walks and struck out four batters in five innings of work.
Game two: Catawba Valley 9, USC Union 3
Behind a 14-hit performance at the plate, the Red Hawks completed the sweep of the Bantams in Sunday’s doubleheader finale.
Catcher Ashlyn Parsons, pitcher Payton Goble, third baseman Kelsea Dejarnette and left fielder Katie Camp all drove in two runs each to lead Catawba Valley.
Tied 1-1 through four complete innings, the Red Hawks scored three runs in the fifth inning, including a solo home run by Parsons, to take the lead for good.
CVCC added five runs in the top of the seventh inning to pad its lead. Goble, Dejarnette and Camp all had RBI hits during the inning.
The Bantams attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, but could only score two runs as the Red Hawks held on for the six-run victory.
Goble earned her first win on the mound for Catawba Valley. She gave up four hits, one run, one walk and struck out six batters in five innings.
Red Hawks pitcher Katelyn McClure closed out the final two innings in relief, allowing four hits and two runs.
The CVCC softball team returns to action on Saturday for a home doubleheader against Southwest Virginia — the first games in Region 10 West Division play. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center’s Field 2.
