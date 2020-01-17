FAYETTEVILLE — The 11th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team scored a season high in points on Wednesday in a 111-22 road conference victory against Fayetteville Tech.
Every Red Hawk women’s basketball player scored at least four points in the win, including freshman Jordan Jenkins with a career-high 20 points.
Sophomores Alliyah Chaplin (19 points), Aniya Taylor (16) and Tazah Hardin (12) and freshman MaKayla Weaver (11) all reached double figures in scoring for CVCC.
Three other Red Hawk women’s basketball players also set their career highs in scoring in a game, including sophomore Diamond Steward and freshmen Jailen Cummings and Tearra Pace.
After shutting out the Trojans 30-0 in the first quarter, Catawba Valley (12-1, 5-0 in Region 10) extended its lead to 51-13 by halftime against Fayetteville Tech (0-10, 0-9).
Taylor and Chaplin led the way for the Red Hawks in the first half with 10 points each, while Jenkins added nine points.
CVCC would go on to outscore FTCC 60-9 in the second half, recording the most points in a game and half since Nov. 3, 2016 against the North Greenville JV team.
The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team will try for its fifth straight win when it returns to the court on Saturday at the Tarlton Complex against Cape Fear (9-6, 6-2) in a matchup of the top two teams in Region 10. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Sea Devils is set for 1 p.m.
