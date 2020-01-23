Donovan Evans

RALEIGH — Leading by one point at halftime, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome late foul trouble, falling 74-68 on the road to Wake Tech in Region 10 action Wednesday night.

Sophomore Jonathan McFall led the Red Hawks (12-7, 7-5 in Region 10) with 26 points, while freshman Donovan Evans added a career-high 16 points for CVCC, which had its three-game win streak snapped with the loss.

Catawba Valley took a 35-34 halftime lead with McFall scoring 20 of his 26 points during the first half.

Despite that early lead, the Red Hawks got into foul trouble in the second half. Four of five starters committed four fouls each for CVCC, which committed 28 total fouls in the contest.

Wake Tech (10-9, 10-3 in Region 10) converted those fouls into 29 made free throws on 39 attempts, and the Eagles outscored the Red Hawks 40-33 in the second half to come away with the eight-point conference victory.

Completing its three-game road swing, the CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday with another key conference contest at Louisburg (10-7, 6-4 in Region 10). Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Hurricanes is set for 3 p.m. at the Roger Taylor Center in Louisburg.

