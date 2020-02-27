For the second time in his Catawba Valley Community College baseball career, pitcher Blake Dockery has won a weekly award from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher was named the NJCAA’s Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday for games played during the week of Feb. 17-23.
On Saturday, Dockery struck out 11 batters in his five-inning appearance, leading Catawba Valley to an 10-0 run-rule conference victory against Paul D. Camp.
That performance made Dockery the first Red Hawk pitcher to ever throw two career no-hitters, and he did so in back-to-back outings.
So far this season, the sophomore from Harrisburg has allowed no runs, two walks and struck out 16 batters in 12 innings of work for the 15th-ranked Red Hawks (6-1, 3-0 in Region 10).
Dockery becomes the 10th NJCAA weekly award winner in CVCC baseball program history and the only CVCC baseball player to win two weekly awards during their Red Hawk baseball career.
ALL-TIME NJCAA WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS — CVCC BASEBALL
Danny Sullivan, third baseman — March 16-22, 2015
Bryce Hensley, pitcher — April 6-12, 2015
Craig Zalewa, third baseman — Feb. 15-21, 2016
Julian Smith, pitcher — Feb. 12-18, 2018
Kyran Russ, first baseman — Feb. 19-25, 2018
Trent Jones, outfielder — Feb. 4-10, 2019
Willie Gordon, catcher — March 4-10, 2019
Blake Dockery, pitcher — April 22-28, 2019
Logan Bender, pitcher — April 29 to May 5, 2019
Blake Dockery, pitcher — Feb. 17-23, 2020
