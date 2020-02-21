Catawba Valley Community College sophomore volleyball players Emma Clark and Bre Myers signed to continue their four-year careers on Wednesday.
Clark signed with Georgia State University, while Myers is heading to Mars Hill University — the duo becoming the 29th and 30th signees with four-year schools in Catawba Valley volleyball program history.
A former Watauga High product and Boone native, Clark finished her Catawba Valley volleyball career with the most career blocks (326), surpassing a record held by former Red Hawk standout Anna Henderson (311).
Clark also ranks in the top three in several career statistical categories, including kills (735 — third), points scored (1016.5 — third) and blocks per set (1.27 — second).
Following the season, Clark was named First Team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association — becoming the first-ever two-time First Team All-American in school history.
Now, she’ll look to make even more history at Georgia State.
“It’s kind of a dream come true,” Clark said of signing with the Panthers. “I’m definitely thankful for my experience here (at CVCC). It’s made me grow as a player, and I know that going to Georgia State will only help me grow as a player even more.”
One of three captains for the Red Hawks this past fall, Myers played in 33 matches this past season for the Red Hawks, tallying 429 digs, 129 assists and 27 aces from her libero position.
The Weaverville native finished her Catawba Valley career with 483 digs, 129 assists and 32 aces.
Signing to play at the four-year level has always been Myers’ goal, and with hard work and help from the Red Hawks’ program that ambition became a reality on Wednesday.
“It’s a big deal,” Myers said of signing. “I came to CVCC to get to the next level so it’s a big accomplishment for me and for CVCC getting me to the next level. Mars Hill is near my hometown. It’ll be good going back home and playing around people that I already know.”
Both athletes were responsible for guiding the Red Hawks to a flawless conference record without surrendering a single set in Region 10 matches. CVCC also made a ninth NJCAA volleyball national tournament appearance.
