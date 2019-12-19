For the first time in program history, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program has received a national weekly honor from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Sophomore forward Alliyah Chaplin was named the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Wednesday for games played Dec. 9-15 — becoming the first-ever Red Hawk women’s basketball player to earn that honor.
In two games played last week, Chaplin averaged 17.5 points and 13.0 rebounds, leading Catawba Valley to conference wins against USC Salkehatchie and 19th-ranked Cape Fear.
During a home game against the Indians, the 6-foot forward showcased her complete game, recording a career-high six assists to go with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-43 Region 10 victory.
Chaplin followed that performance with a 22-point, 16-rebound game in Wilmington against the Sea Devils — her fifth double-double of the season. She also tallied a career-high six blocked shots in the 80-63 conference road victory against Cape Fear.
Those two Region 10 victories last week helped propel the CVCC women’s basketball team to 15th in the latest NJCAA DII women’s basketball poll, which was released on Monday.
A Chapel Hill native, Chaplin currently leads Catawba Valley in points per game (17.0), rebounds per game (8.9) and blocks per game (2.7) so far this season.
Chaplin and the Catawba Valley women’s basketball team return to the court on Jan. 2 against Division I Walters State. Tip-off at the Tarlton Complex is set for 1 p.m.
