The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team overcame an eight-point deficit to secure a 73-64 Region 10 victory over Lenoir on Thursday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
The win for the Red Hawks (9-4, 4-2 in Region 10) is their sixth straight this season.
Zach De La Cruz led Catawba Valley in the victory with 15 points — all of them coming in the second half.
Jahleer Black (13 points), Charles Bryson (12) and Jonathan McFall (11) also reached double figures in scoring for the Red Hawks.
Lenoir (2-11, 1-7 in Region 10) led through the first 31 minutes of Thursday’s league contest, going ahead by as many as eight points. The Lancers took a 35-30 lead at halftime.
Battling its way back in the second half, CVCC took the lead for good on a tipped in basket by forward Jehlon Johnson with 7:18 left in the contest, pulling the Red Hawks ahead 55-54.
From there, Catawba Valley would outscore Lenoir 18-9 in the final seven minutes to secure its fourth conference win of the winter.
The CVCC men’s basketball team will try to extend its winning streak to seven games when it returns to action on Saturday against conference opponent Bryant & Stratton. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Bobcats is set for 3 p.m. in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
