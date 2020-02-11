Behind a career-best performance from freshman guard Donovan Evans, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team defeated Southwest Virginia 89-53 at the Tarlton Complex on Monday afternoon.
The win for the Red Hawks (17-8, 12-6 in Region 10) is the program’s 15th at home in 2019-20, breaking a record set last winter for the most home victories in a single season.
Evans scored a career-high 18 points in Monday’s conference contest — 16 of those coming in the first half against the Flying Eagles (7-16, 2-15 in Region 10).
Southwest Virginia effectively utilized 3-point shooting in the first half, making six treys during the half, including three from shooting guard Brett Boyd, to keep the contest close.
Leading 29-28, Catawba Valley closed the first half on an 8-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by Evans, to seize a 37-28 lead at halftime.
The Red Hawks continued their torrid pace in the second half, opening on a 15-3 run. Cam Walden led the early second-half charge with six points, while Jonathan McFall add five points.
Those two huge runs helped power Catawba Valley into a double-digit lead on its way to the 36-point Region 10 victory at home.
Sophomores Jeremiah Keith and Zach De La Cruz also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Walden also recorded a career-high nine rebounds.
The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action tonight for the second of three home games this week. The Red Hawks welcome Vance Granville for a 7 p.m. conference contest at the Tarlton Complex.
