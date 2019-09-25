Catawba Valley Community College head fishing coach Angela Mayo continues to be a traiblazer for females in the world of fishing.
For the second straight year, Mayo has qualified for the 2019 B.A.S.S. Nation National Championship after a solid performance at Lake Sebago in Cumberland County, Maine, earlier this month.
“Lake Sebago in Maine is a beautiful lake, but a very tough fishery this time of year,” Mayo said. “I had very few bites during the three competition days, but managed to get some good fish in the boat. There were some very talented anglers from across the state competing for this opportunity so to be able to come away with the win is a great feeling. I am honored to once again be representing North Carolina at the B.A.S.S Nation National Championship.”
The process for Mayo to reach this elite level has been a long one, starting back at the very beginning of 2017 when she competed in 14 different tournaments for the opportunity to fish in the 2018 North Carolina B.A.S.S. State Team Qualifier, where she finished in first place on Lake Wylie.
Mayo also has a pair of second-place finishes in state team qualifiers on Lake Norman during the past two years, earning spots on the 2019 and 2020 B.A.S.S. North Carolina state teams — marking three-straight years she’s earned the state team honor.
Earlier this month as a member of the 2019 North Carolina state team, Mayo traveled to Maine to compete in the B.A.S.S Eastern Divisional Tournament on Lake Sebago. The top boater and nonboater from each state at each divisional qualified for the Nation National Championship.
Mayo was the top nonboater at the tournament, gaining her entry into the B.A.S.S. Nation National Championship. She has competed in two Eastern Divisional tournaments and qualified for the national championship each time — the first female angler to ever do so.
The B.A.S.S. Nation National Championship will take place at Lake Hartwell during the first week of November. The event will feature anglers from all 50 states and 15 different countries.
With her latest tournament success behind her, Mayo now turns her attention to her CVCC bass fishing team, which competes in Plymouth this Thursday through Saturday at the North Carolina B.A.S.S. State Team qualifier.
“I would not be surprised to see several of the Red Hawk anglers do well and make the state team,” Mayo said. “I qualified for the 2020 team earlier this year and would love to have some of the CVCC anglers with me at the next divisional tournament.”
