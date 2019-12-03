Ivy Eller

Catawba Valley Community College's Ivy Eller (34) fires a 3-pointer during Sunday's game against the Mount Olive JV team in Hickory.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

For the second straight season, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program is perfect through its first five games.

Behind dominant performances from its sophomores, the Red Hawks (5-0) handed the Mount Olive JV team a 97-52 defeat on Sunday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

CVCC forward Aaliyah Chaplin added to her career-high performance from Tuesday by recording her third straight double-double this season. The sophomore from Chapel Hill scored 27 points on 13-of-22 shooting and also recorded 11 rebounds and four blocks in the contest.

Red Hawks sophomore guard Aniya Taylor tallied her second 20-point performance in three games in Sunday’s contest. Taylor, who is also from Chapel Hill, scored 23 points and added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Former Newton-Conover High School product Ivy Eller also tied her career high at CVCC with 21 points, including making 9 of 12 shots from the free-throw line, and a fourth Catawba Valley sophomore — Tazah Hardin — nearly recorded a quadruple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and seven assists.

The Red Hawks led 23-16 after the first quarter, but grew their lead over the Trojans to 54-29 by the halftime break. Taylor led the first-half charge with a team-high 17 points.

Catawba Valley was at its most dominant during the fourth quarter, outscoring Mount Olive 20-9 during the final stanza, and led by Chaplin’s 17 second-half points, the Red Hawks outscored the Trojans 44-29 in the third and fourth quarters to go on to the 46-point win.

The CVCC women’s basketball team will try to make it six wins in a row to start the season when the Red Hawks open conference play at home against Lenoir Community College Wednesday at 5 p.m. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments