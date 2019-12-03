For the second straight season, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program is perfect through its first five games.
Behind dominant performances from its sophomores, the Red Hawks (5-0) handed the Mount Olive JV team a 97-52 defeat on Sunday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
CVCC forward Aaliyah Chaplin added to her career-high performance from Tuesday by recording her third straight double-double this season. The sophomore from Chapel Hill scored 27 points on 13-of-22 shooting and also recorded 11 rebounds and four blocks in the contest.
Red Hawks sophomore guard Aniya Taylor tallied her second 20-point performance in three games in Sunday’s contest. Taylor, who is also from Chapel Hill, scored 23 points and added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Former Newton-Conover High School product Ivy Eller also tied her career high at CVCC with 21 points, including making 9 of 12 shots from the free-throw line, and a fourth Catawba Valley sophomore — Tazah Hardin — nearly recorded a quadruple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and seven assists.
The Red Hawks led 23-16 after the first quarter, but grew their lead over the Trojans to 54-29 by the halftime break. Taylor led the first-half charge with a team-high 17 points.
Catawba Valley was at its most dominant during the fourth quarter, outscoring Mount Olive 20-9 during the final stanza, and led by Chaplin’s 17 second-half points, the Red Hawks outscored the Trojans 44-29 in the third and fourth quarters to go on to the 46-point win.
The CVCC women’s basketball team will try to make it six wins in a row to start the season when the Red Hawks open conference play at home against Lenoir Community College Wednesday at 5 p.m.
