Two black vines reach out of the ground on the label of Catawba Farms’ latest wine.
The thick branches twist together, intertwining for a moment. Then they split out in opposite directions, splaying and spreading into smaller branches that reach across the red label.
The branches form the shape of a bird spreading its wings. More specifically, they make the shape of a hawk — Catawba Valley Community College’s mascot.
Catawba Farms, a winery in Newton, and CVCC’s alumni association are partnering up to make Red Hawk Red, a red blend wine representing the school. Catawba Farms is making the wine and CVCC students made the label.
The partnership brings CVCC closer to the community and gives students a chance at real-life training, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said.
The idea for a CVCC-branded wine with Catawba Farms came up almost a year ago, said Mary Reynolds, CVCC Alumni Director. The winery and college have worked together before. The school’s furniture academy built furniture for the winery’s tasting room in downtown Newton. After that, they wanted to keep working together, Reynolds said. She was also looking for ways to give CVCC alumni a connection to the community.
“I ran across the idea some colleges were doing (of branding a wine with a local winery) and I thought that might be something we pursue,” Reynolds said. “I discussed it with the owners (of Catawba Farms) and they immediately said yes. That’s a testament to our community and their willingness to grow a community where people want to live and work.”
CVCC graphic design teachers Aaron Tallman and Jennifer Cobb were quick to accept the assignment and their students were eager to accept the challenge of designing the label, Reynolds said.
Students were tasked with designing a label for a wine named Red Hawk Red. They split into teams to design a logo and present their product to a panel of Catawba Farms owners, a wine distributor, Hinshaw, Reynolds and their teachers. Hinshaw said deciding on a winner was nearly impossible.
“It brought tears to my eyes, literally,” he said. “Watching them be able to present their ideas, it was one of the proudest moments I’ve had here. Then, watching them (the owners) be impressed was such a great affirmation of what we do.”
Twyla Deese, one of the owners of Catawba Farms, said she was impressed by every design.
“We were just blown away with the teams and the originality, the creativity and the level of professionalism that these students displayed when they presented,” Deese said.
Ultimately, Brandy Grigg and Vince Bryant were named the winners. Bryant said he had his eye on the prize from the start. “Initially I think my thought was I want to win it.”
They came up with a design for the label and also went beyond the assignment to add a gift box with two engraved wine glasses and a bottle inside. Catawba Farms decided to produce and sell the gift set as well.
The next step is creating the red wine blend. Bryant, Grigg and others involved in logo design will get to taste test the wine before it’s bottled.
The wine is set to be released this spring around April, Reynolds said.
