The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team opened the season with a runaway victory over Converse College JV, winning 77-39 on Sunday evening at the Tarlton Complex.
Using a big second quarter where they outscored Converse 25-5, the Red Hawks (1-0) took a 41-15 lead into the half and never looked back.
The Red Hawks were led by their freshman group in the first game of the season with Ariana Montgomery and Jordan Jenkins scoring 18 points apiece while MaKayla Weaver added 12 points of her own. Montgomery turned it on in the second half, scoring 14 of her points after the break.
CVCC returns home on Thursday when it hosts Montreat College JV at 5:30 p.m. The Red Hawks then welcome Fayetteville Tech to the Tarlton Complex in both team’s conference opener on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Pitt 81, CVCC 75
In the first conference test of the season, the Red Hawks fell to defending Region 10 champion Pitt Community College 81-75 on Saturday afternoon in Winterville despite having four players reach double digits.
Zach De La Cruz led the way for the Red Hawks (1-2, 0-1 Region 10) with 16 points, while fellow sophomores Sal-Bey Young, Jahleer Black and Jonathan McFall scored 15, 12, and 11, respectively. Freshman Charles Bryson came off the bench to lead the team with 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.
Shooting proved to be the thorn in CVCC’s side as the Red Hawks shot only 28.6% from the field and missed 16 free throws. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs shot 36.6% and only missed nine free throws.
The Red Hawks will take a long break before hosting Pitt on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.
