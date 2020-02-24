The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team celebrated the careers of its six sophomores in style on Sunday, defeating Brunswick 86-50 at the Tarlton Complex.
With the win, the Red Hawks (22-1) finish the regular season unbeaten in conference play with a perfect 15-0 record.
Sophomore Alliyah Chaplin paced Catawba Valley with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Jordan Jenkins (14 points), sophomore Tazah Hardin (12) and freshman Ariana Montgomery (12) also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC.
Of the 86 points scored in Sunday’s game, 51 of them came from the Red Hawks’ sophomore players.
Catawba Valley struggled during the first half, committing 14 turnovers, including 10 in the first quarter. Brunswick (8-16, 1-14) capitalized on those miscues to take a 17-15 lead after the first quarter.
Despite its early mistakes, CVCC managed to rebound and take a 33-31 lead into the halftime break.
Ultimately the third quarter that played the biggest factor in determining the winner of Sunday’s conference contest.
The Red Hawks outscored the Dolphins 32-10 during the third quarter to gain the lead for good. Chaplin led the way with 12 third-quarter points.
Catawba Valley would go on to outscore Brunswick 53-19 during the second half on its way to the 36-point Region 10 victory.
The CVCC women’s basketball team now awaits the Region 10 tournament, which takes place March 5-7 at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va. The Red Hawks will enter the event as the top seed.
The winner of the Region 10 tournament advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Tournament, which takes place March 17-21 at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Mich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.