LENOIR — The Hibriten boys soccer team improved to 4-1 this season in matches decided by a single goal with a 1-0 win over Forest Hills in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday night.

With the second-seeded Panthers (25-1-2) and third-seeded Yellow Jackets (23-4) locked in a scoreless tie in the 76th minute, Hibriten’s Josh Crisp scored off a deflection to give the hosts a lead they would not relinquish. The goal was Crisp’s third of the postseason after he recorded a pair in the Panthers' 6-1 win over West Iredell in the third round.

Hibriten has now outscored playoff opponents Wilkes Central, West Caldwell, West Iredell and Forest Hills by a combined total of 9-1 in the second half.

The Panthers advance to face top-seeded East Lincoln (26-0) in Tuesday’s 2A West Regional championship match. The Mustangs beat fourth-seeded Shelby 6-3 on Saturday behind three goals from Chase Gilley, two from Logan Gilley and one from Tyler Swanson.

Tuesday’s contest is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. in Denver.

