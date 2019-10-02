BY ASHLEY SALINAS
Special to the Record
Welcome to another edition of Crawdads Corner! My name is Ashley Salinas and I am the Director of Creative Services and Media Relations for the team. The 2019 season was my fourth in baseball and second with the ‘Dads after spending a season with the San Diego Padres and one with the Augusta GreenJackets. I’ve been to a lot of stadiums in my life (69 between MLB and the Minor Leagues), but last week I got to experience something truly special; courtesy of the Texas Rangers, members of our staff were lucky enough to make a trip out to Arlington. While not everyone was able to make the trip, five members of the Crawdads’ front office got to experience the Major League side of the Rangers’ operations for a couple days. This week I wanted to take you inside the visit and share some of our adventures.
We got an early start on the trip, leaving Hickory at 5 a.m. for the airport. After a smooth flight, we arrived at our hotel around 10:30 a.m. local time. At the hotel, we met up with members of the Down East Wood Ducks’ front office, who had also just arrived in town. The Wood Ducks are our high-A affiliate based out of Kinston and are also owned by the Rangers. The 10 of us freshened up and headed over to Texas Live! for lunch. Texas Live! is a recently constructed (for the small price tag of $250 million dollars) entertainment venue featuring restaurants, bars, giant TVs and activities such as mechanical bull riding and golf simulators. The venue is a joint project between the Rangers and the City of Arlington and is located next to the Rangers’ current stadium and their brand new one being constructed across the street.
After lunch, we made the short walk to the Rangers’ ballpark, where the staff was preparing for a 7 p.m. game against the Boston Red Sox. We got a tour of the state-of-the-art sales center for the new park, which featured interactive models of the first-class amenities and hospitality areas that fans will enjoy starting next season. Following the sales center tour, we headed upstairs to meet with some Rangers executives. Next, we stopped by the team store which featured anything and everything you can imagine including about 25 different key chain lanyards and more shirts than I could count. I can neither confirm nor deny that I walked out of the store with the largest bag and yet went back for more swag later.
Thankfully for my bank account, we wrapped up in the store and ventured inside the stadium for batting practice. The Rangers hooked us up with passes that allowed us to stand on the warning track while the players got their pregame work in. We ran into a familiar face down there as 2018-19 Crawdad Sam Huff got the opportunity to come over from the prospect camp in Frisco that day to join the big league team for BP.
During batting practice, a group of us made the hike up from the field to the press box to see how they run their in-game production. In Hickory, I run all our video board operations and ensure everything runs smoothly during games and I can confirm that the setup is just a little different than ours at the Frans. They had a cafeteria bigger than our press box, an area for writers, a table neatly displaying informational packets featuring any stat you could possibly think of, booths for TV and radio, and my favorite, the production room. The production room is where the in-stadium show takes place, from the video boards to the PA and music. They have so many computers supporting their video displays that I could hear the hum of the room before even stepping foot in it. In Hickory, we have one “tower” of equipment that is about a third of the way full to support our video board, but I counted 18 packed towers there. They had 10 staff members who were changing out graphics, updating stats, monitoring cameras and running switchers for the displays. By comparison, we have two people running our board in Hickory, one to do the line score (runs, balls, strikes and outs) and myself doing everything else. I spent my time with the production team soaking up all the information I could.
We stayed for the game, wandering around in awe of the scale of everything. The next morning our adventure continued as we got a VIP tour of the new stadium. One thing that stood out to me on the tour was the 40,000-square foot home clubhouse that is the largest such space in the world, coming in at 30% bigger than Yankee Stadium which had previously held the record. The tunnels beneath the stadium are also large enough for a semi to drive around in, making it easy to set up for events and unload deliveries. Following the tour, we got to take in a Rangers win and even got to see a little bit of the “Future Rangers” game afterwards that featured a roster consisting mostly of players that spent the year in Hickory or Down East. In fact, nine of the 10 starters (they used a DH) in the game against Dallas Baptist University were Crawdads alumni.
Unfortunately, we had to leave the game early to head back to the airport. It was a jam-packed two days, but it was definitely a learning experience and I am excited to bring what I learned back to Hickory. We’re counting down the days to Opening Night, and we’ll see you April 16 at the Frans!
