By Sam Baldini
Happy New Year and welcome back to Crawdads Corner! My name is Sam Baldini and I am one of the group sales executives for the team. It has become tradition that with the turn of the calendar to the new year, we make resolutions. Whether it be to spend more time with family, get in better shape or to finally get around to organizing your office, we come up with these resolutions because we want to improve our lives. As an organization, we make resolutions because we care about our community and we want to do whatever we can to make it the best that it can be.
Volunteering is something that can have a great impact on those around us and in our community. Members of our staff volunteer at the Hickory Soup Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, PORCH and the Lunch Buddies program. Our staff is also part of Hickory Rotary Club, the Hickory Metro Sports Commission, the ambassador program, Leadership Catawba, Eagle Rock for Veterans and the Catawba County Partnership for Children. This year, my personal goal is to join or volunteer with at least one more organization. I would particularly like to get involved with an animal shelter or possibly help out more with the Girl Scouts, as I already work with them on a sleepover night at the stadium.
Another way we are often out and about in the community is via Conrad the Crawdad appearances. In 2019, Conrad made 105 appearances from Lenoir to Lincolnton, Morganton to Statesville. He even made a couple appearances at birthday parties for other mascots in Greenville (South Carolina), Charlotte and Raleigh. Conrad has gone to festivals, schools, churches, Easter egg hunts, trunk-or-treats and many other places in the area. It’s always rewarding to see kids interacting with Conrad as so many of them love to see him outside of the stadium.
The Crawdads have always been heavily involved with schools through various fundraising and learning initiatives. Last year, Conrad’s Reading Program had over 18,000 participants from 43 schools around the area. Students were encouraged to read for 20 minutes a day, five days a week for four weeks. When they completed the goal, they were given up to four free tickets to come to a Crawdads game. The Crawdads also host a Most Improved Students program that 31 schools participated in during the year 2019 to reward students who showed academic or behavioral improvements in the classroom. Additionally, every year, we have a Battle of the PTOs night where parent teacher organizations compete to turn in ticket vouchers for a game. A portion of each ticket goes back to the respective school and the top three schools are given an additional cash prize. These are just some of the ways that the Crawdads are proud to impact local school and this year we resolve to do more and increase these numbers.
One of the cool things that the Crawdads do is impact the community inside the stadium. During the season, we have certain days that we designate as our fundraising days. On Sundays, you can bring in a church bulletin to get a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads then donate $4 back to the bulletin’s respective church. In 2019, bulletins from 113 different local churches were turned in as part of the program. On Mondays, we partner with a different charity every week to get a list of requested items that fans can bring in to receive a free ticket to the game. Every Tuesday night is Dollar Dog Tuesday which means fans can bring in their dog for a $1 donation to the Catawba Humane Society. One of the biggest community programs we have is our free military tickets. Active duty and retired military personnel can get up to two free tickets to all 70 Crawdads games. The Crawdads gave away over 6,000 tickets last year. These opportunities allow the fans to impact those around them and their community by simply coming to a baseball game.
Another way that we help the community is through our fundraising initiatives. Groups can volunteer to run one of our concession stands for a night for a share of the profits. Organizations can also set up fundraising opportunities where they receive money back for each personalized voucher redeemed. We also donate items for silent auctions or door prizes if people are looking to fundraise at a private event. Another way we do that is by distributing our hole-in-one signs to golf tournaments. If someone gets a hole-in-one, they win season tickets. The person who comes closest wins an MVP package to a game. If your group is looking to fundraise, don’t hesitate to give us a call.
Since it’s the start of a new year, I would like to make a resolution of my own. My resolution is to not stress about the small stuff that may come up and to have more fun. The season can be a super busy time, but it’s also a really fun time because no two days are ever the same and that can be exciting.
Impacting the community isn’t something that can be done overnight. It takes time and hard work from everyone to at least have an effect. Overall, how the Crawdads impact the community is important to all of us in the organization. Our goal is to make sure we do a good job not only inside the stadium, but also outside.
Our Winter Caravan is coming up this Thursday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Former ‘Dads pitchers Tyler Phillips and Jeffrey Springs along with manager Carlos Cardoza and other Rangers executives will be at the lunch event. Tickets are still available by calling (828) 322-3000 or stopping by the stadium. We hope to see you there!
