Welcome back to another edition of Crawdad’s Corner! My name is Chris Dillon, also known around Hickory as “Curveball Chris,” and I am the Director of Promotions and Community Relations. The 2020 season will be my fourth with the Crawdads and fifth overall in Minor League Baseball. I’m originally from the wonderful city of New Rochelle, New York and graduated from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tennessee with degrees in Sports Management and Exercise Science. This week I’m going to highlight some of the things we currently have going on during the offseason. So pay attention.
During the season of giving, the Crawdads also enjoy giving the fans incredible deals on merchandise, luxury suites, party patios and even ticket books. On Black Friday, we will have a 24-hour sale in the Go Teez Locker Room. All hats will be 25% off, while shirts and other apparel will be 20% off. This deal is only available online through the Crawdads team on Black Friday. Luxury Suites are currently $75 off in April and May and Party Patios are $50 which makes it a perfect time to save on your next group outing. Each group member will also receive free parking. This deal only runs through today, so don’t miss out.
You can also get a head start on your holiday shopping as the Crawdads Christmas ticket book special is also now on sale. Fans can get 13 undated vouchers for the 2020 season plus three parking passes, all for only $70. If you decide to take advantage of this deal you can save yourself $69 on our day of game ticket prices. Not to mention, if you’re into buying presents for friends and family you can also add an adjustable Crawdads hat for just an additional $5. This deal is for a limited time only, so don’t miss out on all the savings and regret it later. For Luxury Suite, Party Patio and ticket book specials, make sure to call in to the front office at (828) 322-3000 and get yours before the specials run out.
The Crawdads are also in 11 more Christmas parades this year after last Friday’s City of Hickory Christmas parade. This weekend you can catch myself, Conrad and other members of our front office and the Maiden and Rhodhiss parades. If you see us at the parades, make sure to stop us and chat for a while, take a picture and tag us on social media. We love seeing your photos with Conrad!
Now jumping into 2020, the Winter Caravan will also be making a return to Hickory on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The caravan luncheon will feature a few of the current Texas Rangers players, personnel and likely the Hickory Crawdads and Down East Wood Ducks 2020 managers. Tickets are $25 and will include the main event and a picnic-style buffet. The Crawdads will also have a silent auction at the caravan with items donated from different Minor League Baseball teams and all funds raised will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. The Wounded Warrior Project is a charity and veteran service organization which helps the wounded veterans of military action following September 11, 2001. Further details regarding the Winter Caravan will be released once attendees are confirmed in the coming weeks. Tickets to the event are available over the phone or by stopping by the Crawdads’ front office.
We can’t wait to see you all in 142 days for Opening Night at the Frans. The Crawdads will open up at home on Thursday, April 16 against the Lexington Legends. We hope you all have a happy Thanksgiving and safe travels to everyone!
