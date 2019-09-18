Crafting Your Way through Grief planned
LENOIR — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is offering four Crafting Your Way through Grief sessions beginning Oct. 22. The crafters will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 22 through Nov. 12, at Caldwell Hospice’s Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, 1002 Ashe Ave., Lenoir.
Creative endeavors following a loss can help the grieving express their grief. Expressing the personal experience of loss through meaningful activities is a therapeutic way of remembering someone lost. The Crafting Your Way through Grief Support Group provides an opportunity for creative expression and healing.
A new craft will be created at each meeting with crafting materials supplied by Ashewood Grief and Counseling at no cost to participants. Discussion about the grief process and bereavement services available will be incorporated at each session.
To enroll in this limited seating educational event, call 828-754-0101 or email ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org.
Annual Granite Falls festival to be presented
GRANITE FALLS — The 11th annual Granite Falls Merchants’ Association Festival on Main will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2-8 p.m. in historic downtown Granite Falls.
Vendors will sell various crafts including jewelry, home and lawn décor, candles, and other items including cosmetics, clothing and accessories.
Food vendors will offer an assortment of foods and beverages including barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, kettle corn, funnel cakes and ribs. Beer and wine will be available at local wine and bottle shops for on premise consumption and sold for off premise consumption.
The festival has a special section for kids with bounce houses and a DARE program display.
Entertainment scheduled includes the South Caldwell High ROTC, jazz band, and chorus, the K-2 Hudson Hornet Cheerleaders, The Sims Country Cloggers, Evolution Zumba, and The Jamie Wright Band. Animals (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed at town events.
Visit www.granitefallsmerchantsnc.org for more details and a schedule of events. Republic Services is the Platinum Sponsor for the Festival on Main.
Carolina Freight employee reunion planned
CHERRYVILLE — The 11th annual Carolina Freight employee reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the First Baptist Church Christian Outreach Center in Cherryville.
A meal will be served and the cost is $10 per person. All former employees of Carolina Freight, as well as their spouses and guests are invited to attend for a day of fellowship and reminiscing about working at Carolina. This has been a very popular event in past years, and provides an opportunity to reconnect with old friends.
The event is sponsored by the C. Grier Beam Truck Museum and the Carolina Federal Credit Union. There will be old photos, lots of Carolina memorabilia, and door prizes will be given out.
Preceding the luncheon, a welcome reception will be held at the C. Grier Beam Truck Museum from 9-10:30 a.m. with coffee and light refreshment provided.
Reservations must be made by Sept. 20 and the registration forms are available at the truck museum and also on the museum website, www.beamtruckmuseum.com. For more details, contact the museum at 704-435-3072.
Enjoy a classic film at Hickory library
HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett to watch and then discuss classic murder mystery films on select Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
The remaining films are “Murder at the Gallop” (1963) on Sept. 24 and “The Night of the Hunter”(1955) on Oct. 8. After watching each film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.
“Murder at the Gallop” was the second of four films made by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) that were based on author Agatha Christie’s character, Miss Jane Marple. It was directed by George Pollock and stars Dame Margaret Rutherford as the gray-haired, wily sleuth Miss Marple. “Murder at the Gallop” has Miss Marple investigating four relatives who are heirs of an estate of an old man appearing to have been “frightened to death” by a cat.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
