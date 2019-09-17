FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, a pharmacist in San Francisco poses for photos holding a bottle of OxyContin. In court papers filed in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, Purdue Pharma, the drug's manufacturer, flied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Purdue Pharma is one of the companies the City of Hickory is suing. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)