Hickory and Catawba County are among the numerous governmental bodies across the country that have filed federal legal action against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The consolidated case is in the Northern District of Ohio.
Hickory city attorney John Crone is part of a group of 675 governmental bodies in more than 32 states represented by a consortium of six law firms.
Some of the opioid-related companies mentioned include Purdue Pharma, Cardinal Health and Johnson & Johnson.
Crone said he expects the city’s legal counsel will file a motion to treat the group as a special class. The special class would exist for the purposes of negotiating a settlement.
Even if the city is included in a specific class, it could still choose to reject a settlement offer and pursue independent legal action, Crone said.
Crone said the city will be able to sue any defendants that don’t settle.
“The city feels we are being well-represented by our retained consortium,” Crone said, adding the attorneys have worked well with the city.
“This is complex litigation and it is obviously in the city’s best interest to have this consortium represent the city.”
Funds won in a settlement would be split among the various jurisdictions proportional to the impact of the opioid epidemic as shown by data like the number of pills in a given community and overdose deaths, Crone said.
Catawba County attorney Debra Bechtel said the county’s lawsuit is part of multi-district litigation and is not a class action suit.
Multi-district litigation is used for large cases in which many different parties are filing similar suits, Bechtel said.
Bechtel said she did not know if Catawba County was in the same group as Hickory.
Some members of the Hickory City Council — including Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman Brad Lail and Councilwoman Jill Patton — said it’s too early to say how any money from a judgment or a settlement may be spent.
They also added there would likely be guidelines on how any money from the lawsuit may be spent.
On the home front
While the lawsuit in part is inspired by the lives destroyed and lost due to the opioid crisis, the monetary cost of the crisis is notable.
According to a study conducted by the state in 2015, the estimated total lifetime costs of medication and drug fatalities in Catawba County was $232,356 in medical costs and $51,821,596 in total work loss costs.
Those totals do not include the costs associated with treatment and recovery.
Opioid related overdoses have killed dozens in Catawba County since 1999.
After an increase in overdose calls and deaths in 2017, Maj. Reed Baer with the Hickory Police Department began exploring options on what law enforcement can do to combat the crisis.
After visiting other law enforcement agencies around the country to see what they’re doing, Baer helped bring the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program, or the L.E.A.D. Program, to Catawba County.
If someone has a substance abuse problem, whether that be heroin, methamphetamine, etc. who also faces misdemeanor charges, the program gives the person the opportunity to complete a rehabilitation program. If completed successfully, those charges can be dropped.
Baer helped bring this program to Hickory. Now, the program includes the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Conover Police Department, Maiden Police Department, Claremont Police Department, Partners Behavioral Health, Catawba Valley Behavioral Health, Cognitive Coalition and the district attorney’s office.
As of July of this year, 23 people had entered the program county-wide, Baer said. Out of those 23, only three people had committed another criminal offense.
As for overdoses, law enforcement began to carry naloxone, an overdose reversal drug that can be administered in the form of a nose spray or injection.
The state also allows for people at risk of an overdose and their loved ones to receive a prescription of naloxone. Data from the state shows there were 167 overdose reversals reported to the N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition in 2017.
Other harm reduction programs include a needle exchange program with Olive Branch Ministry in Hickory, which distributes hundreds of thousands of clean needles a year. They also distribute test strips so people can make sure their drugs do not contain the highly potent and deadly narcotic fentanyl.
According to data from the state, there were at least six substance abuse treatment facilities and two opioid treatment programs in Catawba County as of 2017.
