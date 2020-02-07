A Hickory Fire Department vehicle that got stuck in floodwaters on Thursday “sustained significant water damage” and is being looked at by an insurance adjuster, Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson said Friday.
Hutchinson said “the vehicle was navigating the access road, floodwaters rose rapidly, and the front wheel of the vehicle went off the road while trying to evade the floodwaters.”
The image of the emergency vehicle stuck in rainwater near Ridgecrest Apartments on Thursday was one of many that highlighted the pounding Catawba County took from Thursday’s rains.
By Friday, roads, schools and parks began to return to normal. Both Catawba County and the city of Hickory lifted their states of emergency.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, the county website only listed four roads as still being closed: 1500 Finger Bridge Road in Hickory, Rocky Ford Road in Newton, 300 Brentwood Drive in Maiden and 9045 Jacob Fork River Road in Vale.
Riverbend and Bakers Mountain parks were closed Friday so county officials could inspect for damage.
The parks are set to operate on normal schedule today, though the lower parking lot at Riverbend and portions of some trails may be closed to allow floodwaters to subside, according to a county release.
Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said the county’s emergency management department prioritized helping people get their power back on Friday.
At one point on Friday, there were more than 100 houses without power, McCauley said.
“While this storm has caused some damage, it is not widespread,” McCauley said. “We are continuing to work with our municipal fire departments and other agencies to address areas where damage has been reported.”
McCauley cautioned drivers to avoid driving through water in areas where it’s still standing and warned of the possibility of trees falling as a result of gusty winds.
In Hickory, the city website listed the lower portion of Glenn Hilton Park and the Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park as still closed as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Assistant Public Services Director Steve Miller said the city has discovered debris at the parks and that two soccer goals were damaged by wind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.