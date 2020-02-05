Catawba County is offering low-cost land and property tax breaks to an automotive manufacturing company with plans to set up a plant in Hickory.
Cataler North America, a catalytic converter producer, announced in December it would open a plant in the Trivium Corporate Center off Startown Road. Monday night, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved incentives for the company totaling over $900,000 from the county.
Cataler, a subsidiary of Japan-based Cataler Corp., plans to invest $42 million in the new site, building a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and creating 151 jobs with an average pay of $46,000 by 2026. The manufacturing plant will have the room and design to be able to expand to 300,000 square feet, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said.
To encourage the development at the business park, which was started by the county and city of Hickory, the county agreed to sell 22 acres to Cataler for about $220,000. The land value is about $686,000, so the incentive for the land totals about $460,000, Millar said.
The land is owned by the county and city together, so the sale has to be approved by the city of Hickory, as well.
The city and county would also install an access road and water lines to the site. The agreement also states the city and county will do the grading at the site and Cataler will pay for 40 percent of the $1.2 million cost of grading, which will be done before August. The dirt from the site will be used to raise and level a nearby site at Trivium, Millar said.
The county also agreed to return 58 percent of Cataler’s taxes on real and personal property for five years, totaling up to $724,000.
Between the land and tax incentives, the incentives from the county total over $950,000. The city of Hickory is considering the same incentives, bringing the total to $1.9 million to Cataler.
To keep the incentive money, Cataler must invest no less than $42 million in construction and capital improvements by the end of 2024. Cataler also must create at least 151 full-time jobs by the end of 2026 and maintain those positions for three years after the last economic incentive payment.
The Hickory City Council was scheduled to vote on their portion of the incentives, totaling $970,000, at Tuesday’s meeting.
