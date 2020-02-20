The Catawba County Council on Aging is asking the city of Hickory for financial support eight months after the county eliminated funding for the nonprofit.
Vickie Blevins, the council’s executive director, appeared before city council on Tuesday to request $10,000.
She discussed the work the council does for the elderly, including classes on technology, health resources and opportunities for social interaction.
The council is asking for $10,000 from the city.
The county’s decision to cut funding for the 2019-20 fiscal year was met with anger by many who use the council’s services.
In May 2019, Ruth Long spoke about the impact the council had on her life.
“I’m almost 80 years old and I thought, you know, that I was going to just retire and come home and sit here in a rocking chair and wait to die,” Long said. “It’s not that way at all thanks to the Catawba County Council on Aging. They have so many activities planned there it’s just like I’ve gone into heaven a day early.”
In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the council received $30,000 from the county.
The council was one of 11 local organizations asking for funding from Hickory on Tuesday.
No funding was approved Tuesday night. Any funding for the organizations would come in the city budget, which is typically approved in June.
