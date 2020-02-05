The Alexander Central girls basketball team defeated St. Stephens 66-44 on the road Monday in a contest postponed from last Friday due to inclement weather. The Cougars led 17-7 after the first quarter, 39-22 at halftime and 55-31 at the end of the third period.
Nikki Hagy led Alexander Central (12-8, 4-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with a game-high 14 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists, while Gracie Harrington and Teagan Pennell scored 10 points apiece. Madeleine Jenkins added nine points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who also got eight points from Sydney Hayes, five points each from Lanie Hammer and Chesney Stikeleather, two points apiece from Reid Pennell and Ivy Fortner and one point from Malorie Glenn.
The Indians (2-19, 0-9) were paced by nine points from Adri Tomlinson, with Kaylee McGlamery adding eight points and 10 rebounds and Ella Pilkenton also scoring eight points. Joselin Turner chipped in seven points, while Kadance Ramseyer had six and Ryleigh Rhodes and Elizabeth Sumpter tallied three each.
Alexander Central hosted McDowell on Tuesday before entertaining Freedom on Friday, while St. Stephens hosted Watauga on Tuesday before entertaining South Caldwell next Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 72, St. Stephens 52
The Cougars earned a 20-point win over the Indians on Monday, receiving a game-high 29 points from Jem Lowrance, who also pulled down seven rebounds. Evan Presnell added 15 points for Alexander Central (12-8, 5-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) and Maddox Kerley scored 10, with Zach Wooten tallying five, Zach Herman and Avery Cook finishing with four each, Mason Hubbard notching three and Dalton Stikeleather and Grove Lowrance scoring one apiece.
St. Stephens (5-16, 1-8) got 20 points from Mikey Daaboul and 17 from Dayton Anderson. Will Rose added eight points, while Charlie Woy chipped in seven.
Alexander Central faced McDowell at home on Tuesday before hosting Freedom on Friday, while St. Stephens battled Watauga at home on Tuesday before hosting South Caldwell next Tuesday.
