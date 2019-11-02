Prior to Friday night’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game between visiting Alexander Central and Hickory, the stakes were simple: a win by Hickory and a loss by Freedom against Watauga would put the Red Tornadoes in the playoffs. However, Alexander Central had its own playoff plans at hand and increased those chances when it overwhelmed the Red Tornadoes 40-19, spoiling Senior Night for the Red Tornadoes.
With the win and Freedom’s loss to conference champion Watauga, Alexander Central (7-3 overall) forged a three-way tie with the Patriots (6-4) and Hickory (3-7), all at 3-2 in the conference. Only one will get the league’s second automatic bid with the other two waiting to see if they will receive an automatic bid into the 3A state playoffs. All three schools will play on the road next week. Hickory, which holds the tiebreaker in a two-way tie with Freedom, is at St. Stephens. Alexander Central is at South Caldwell and holds a tiebreaker against Hickory. Freedom is at rival McDowell and holds the two-way tiebreaker against the Cougars.
Sixty-four 3A teams from around the state will get bids, split in “A” (small school) and “AA” (large school) brackets. In the last Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, released each Monday, Alexander Central was 26th, Freedom 37th and Hickory 64th. Red Tornadoes head coach Russell Stone, who was recognized during pregame for his 275th win overall after the victory at South Caldwell last week, knows that his squad’s playoff chances will hinge on a win next week, and then seeing how a potential three-way tie is broken by the conference.
“I’m not sure what they (the NWC) would do,” said Stone. “The playoffs may be doubtful, but it’s St. Stephens and we really don’t care. We’re going to buckle them up and go get them and play as hard as we can and see if we can finish this thing right.”
After they started 0-2 in the conference, including the loss at Freedom, which rallied from 17 points down with less than six minutes to go to win, the Cougars responded with three straight wins to get back into the playoff hunt.
“We challenged those kids,” said Cougars head coach Butch Carter after the loss to Freedom. “We’ve got some seniors getting better as a football team.”
On Friday, the Cougars dominated both sides of the line to run up a 490-212 advantage in total offense. During a stretch of just over 19 minutes from midway through the second quarter to nearly the entire third quarter, the Cougars ran 36 plays to just three for Hickory.
“I was real proud of our defense,” said Carter. “We held a very, very good running back and a good Hickory offense in check for most of the night.”
Hickory took the initial lead when it capped a 14-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Cody Young (19 carries, 76 yards). However, Alexander Central matched the drive and took a 7-6 lead after Steven Montgomery scored the first of his four touchdowns from the 4-yard line. Montgomery, who finished with 255 yards, was one of three Cougars to clear the 100-yard mark. Quarterback Lance Justice had 107 yards with AJ Miller getting 101.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part,” said Carter. “That’s what we want to do.”
The Cougars ended the first half with a 19-play drive that ate up the final 7:34 of the half. They were close to getting nothing for their work, as two penalties pushed them from the Hickory 3 to the 23. However, a pass interference penalty by Hickory set up an untimed down which turned into a 29-yard field goal by Daniel Specht.
Alexander Central got the ball back to start the second half and used 11 plays to go 63 yards with Montgomery getting the last 22 for the score. After a three-and-out, the Cougars increased the lead to 20-6 with Specht’s 22-yard kick. Miller’s 4-yard run with 4:40 left put the game nearly out of reach at 27-6.
“We just need big people,” said Stone. “We just got overpowered. They took it to us and went at our weakness … We give up a lot of size to these guys and we have to perfect on offense some nights to win. Our defense played hard, but our two-way guys weigh 240 and theirs weigh 270-280.”
The Red Tornadoes had a brief pulse when Young caught a short pass from X’zayvion Huitt, then weaved and sprinted 57 yards for a score. But Montgomery added touchdown runs of 50 and 66 yards to cap the Cougars' scoring.
The game ended on Huitt’s 17-yard touchdown throw to Tristan Rankin.
