TAYLORSVILLE — The first two weeks of October were difficult for the Alexander Central football team, but the Cougars bounced back in a big way on Friday night. Following losses to Watauga and Freedom in its first two Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contests of 2019, Alexander Central thumped McDowell 63-0 at Cougar Stadium to get back in the win column.
“We had a tough couple weeks,” Alexander Central coach Butch Carter said of his team’s 42-10 loss to Watauga and its subsequent 46-42 defeat at the hands of Freedom. “… But I tell you what, our kids rebounded and honestly we took the mindset it didn’t matter who we were playing this week, we wanted to get back, refocus and play Cougar football the way we started playing this year.”
After the Titans (1-7, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) went three-and-out on the game’s initial drive, Alexander Central scored on its first possession when Lance Justice hooked up with Steven Montgomery for a 30-yard touchdown pass at the 8:47 mark of the opening quarter. In all, the Cougars scored on nine of their 11 possessions, with only the halftime horn and the end of the game preventing them from crossing the goal line every time they had the ball.
Alexander Central (5-3, 1-2) scored twice more in the first period, with Montgomery finding the end zone from 27 yards out with 3:50 remaining and Justice throwing a 20-yard TD strike to AJ Miller with 1:29 to go. The hosts added three more scores in the second quarter on a 31-yard TD pass from Justice to Kobe Burns-Ceasar, a 3-yard TD run from Montgomery and a 13-yard scoring strike from Justice to Yount.
Scoring slowed considerably with a running clock in the second half, but Alexander Central still managed to notch three more TDs. Following a 51-yard TD scamper from Montgomery with 11:01 remaining in the third quarter, Daniel Morgan scored from 62 yards out at the 4:21 mark before Dayente Calhoun registered a 27-yard TD run with 9:22 left in the final period.
“I have a lot of respect for the coaching staff at McDowell and their program and I know it’s been tough,” said Carter, “but we really just focused on us and getting back to who we’re supposed to be.”
The Cougars outgained McDowell 399-89 despite running 25 plays as compared to 44 for the visitors. They didn’t allow the Titans to move the ball into plus territory until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, but Ceasar ended that scoring threat with an interception near the goal line. Alexander Central also received a blocked punt from Ethan Robinette and fumble recoveries from JaiKwaun Tilley and Bryce Donahue.
While the Titans held a 35:26 to 12:34 advantage in time of possession, they punted five times and converted just 3 of 12 third-down chances while failing to convert a pair of fourth-down opportunities. Conversely, Alexander Central converted both of its third downs on the night while never facing fourth down. McDowell rushed 32 times for negative-21 yards, while the Cougars carried 21 times for 305 yards.
Two players crossed the century mark on the ground, as the Cougars’ Montgomery finished with six carries for 106 yards and three scores and Morgan recorded 102 yards and a TD on four attempts. Furthermore, all four of Justice’s pass attempts went for TDs as he totaled 94 yards through the air.
“We feel good about our passing game, and we know we’re gonna have to throw the football and be balanced,” said Carter. “We have a good running attack and if we can get our passing game on track we could be tough offensively to handle, so that was a big thing for us was being able to come out, have confidence and throw the football with some authority.”
McDowell’s running game was bottled up all night, with Jacob Pearson’s eight carries for 14 yards representing their highest individual rushing total. Quarterback Riley Moore completed 8 of 11 passes for 110 yards, with Evan Grisby hauling in two receptions for 64 yards and Richard Handy catching four passes for 47 yards.
In addition to the three takeaways, Alexander Central’s defense also had six sacks. Ryheem Craig led the way with 1.5 sacks, while Tilley, Josh Abernathy and Russell Frazier had one apiece and Calhoun, Jachin Jenkins and Joseph Hernandez each finished with a half-sack. Craig and Tilley were the Cougars’ leading tacklers as well, finishing with 11 and 10 total tackles, respectively.
“We really challenged our defense and our biggest point this week was to rally to the football, get off blocks and tackle well,” said Carter. “And I thought we did that for the most part tonight. I thought we tackled a lot better, I felt like we rallied to the football.”
The Cougars’ kicking game was also on point, as Oscar Lopez made all nine of his extra-point attempts while also recording four touchbacks on kickoffs. The senior has missed only one extra point all year in 41 attempts.
Alexander Central hosts St. Stephens for Senior Night next Friday before completing the regular season with road games at Hickory and South Caldwell.
