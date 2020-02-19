MAIDEN — The location of Wednesday night’s South Fork 2A Conference tournament semifinal game between the Newton-Conover and East Lincoln girls basketball teams may have changed due to the forecast of wintry weather on Thursday, but the result did not. The top-seeded Red Devils defeated the fourth-seeded Mustangs for the third time this season and the sixth consecutive time dating back to the 2017-18 campaign.
The contest was held at Maiden High School, with third-seeded Maiden and second-seeded Bandys meeting in the other semifinal at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, where Newton-Conover and East Lincoln were originally scheduled to play. In the end, the Red Devils collected their 15th straight win with a 76-35 triumph over the Mustangs.
“Our guards are doing so much better, they’re so unselfish. And tonight if I had to say one thing about our team, it was that we were unselfish,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said. “… On the other end, we just had five people playing defense. They (East Lincoln) screen and they screen hard so we had to help with the screens, everybody had to play to help cover those screens, and we did it.”
Momentum swung back and forth early, with Newton-Conover’s Grace Loftin laying one in for the first two points of the game before East Lincoln’s Ginny Overbay recorded a putback on the other end to tie things at 2-all. Loftin countered with a putback of her own, but a 3-pointer from Brianna Tadlock and a layup from Taliyah Thomas gave the Mustangs (16-10) a 7-4 lead.
The Red Devils (23-2) responded with a 9-0 run to grab the advantage for good. Following a three-point play from Chyna Cornwell, Loftin converted a layup before back-to-back layups from Cornwell gave Newton-Conover a 13-7 lead. By the end of the opening quarter, the Red Devils had extended their advantage to 23-16 behind 14 points from Loftin and nine from Cornwell.
Cornwell and Loftin continued to pace the Red Devils’ offensive attack in the second period, scoring four points apiece during a 10-0 quarter-opening spurt that also included a basket from Jahlea Peters. As the teams headed to their locker rooms at halftime, Newton-Conover had gotten 21 points from Loftin and 20 from Cornwell to build a 46-21 lead.
Newton-Conover kept playing to its strengths in the second half, feeding Cornwell time and time again in the post. She had 15 points in the third quarter before adding five more in the fourth as she totaled a game-high 40 points. Meanwhile, Loftin knocked down her fourth 3 of the night in the final frame to finish with 24 points for the Red Devils, who led 67-31 after three quarters before winning by a 41-point final margin.
“With Chyna, offensively you can’t stop her, she’s gonna own the boards. But Grace Loftin’s our most versatile player,” said White. “… Chyna can still score most of the time when she’s double-teamed, but when they double Chyna it’s gonna give somebody else an opportunity to step up.
“We moved Grace Loftin down to the 4 (power forward) a long time ago at the beginning of the year because we knew she had the ability to do that,” she continued. “We also knew she had the ability to step out and hit the 3 as you can see, so that just makes us so much more versatile.”
Geddes added seven points for Newton-Conover, which also received five from Peters. Consequently, East Lincoln got 11 points from Thomas and nine from Tadlock.
“East Lincoln, they play you hard, they’re not ever gonna stop,” said White. “… We just outsize them and we probably out-quickness them a little bit, and the result when we got the ball inside was we were able to get what we wanted.”
The Red Devils will battle Maiden in the championship game of the South Fork 2A tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. at CVCC's Tarlton Complex. The Blue Devils beat Bandys 44-38 to advance to the title contest.
“Maiden’s got three guards that shoot the ball really well, and they will play you really hard defensively,” said White. “Obviously we have a little bit of size advantage, we want to try to use that, but we’ve got to defend really well against their guards.”
Newton-Conover 76, East Lincoln 35
East Lincoln: 16 05 10 04 – 35
Newton-Conover: 23 23 21 09 – 76
East Lincoln – Taliyah Thomas 11, Brianna Tadlock 9, Marlene Delgado 6, Ginny Overbay 5, Nitasha Hall 2, Raven Ross 2.
Newton-Conover – Chyna Cornwell 40, Grace Loftin 24, Cassidy Geddes 7, Jahlea Peters 5.
