A new $31.6 million, 172-unit apartment complex and commercial center will soon open on Startown Road.
Construction on the development, which is called Preston Ridge, began recently, according to a release from the public relations firm The Porter Agency.
Hickory-based Neill Grading & Construction Co. and Charlotte-based real estate company Lat Purser & Associates Inc. are among the companies working together on the project.
The multi-family development will include such amenities as a swimming pool, co-work and lounge area and walking trails. The commercial section will feature restaurants and retail businesses, according to the release.
A second phase of construction would include additional housing and business units, according to the release.
The first phase is set to open by next summer.
The city of Hickory will be providing water and sewer infrastructure to the project but did not provide any incentives, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
The development is located near Catawba Valley Community College and some of the units will be reserved for students, according to the release.
In addition, the developers will work with the college to develop a space for the college’s School of Cosmetology.
