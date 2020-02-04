A Conover man was convicted Tuesday of stealing from businesses and burglarizing a home.

Christopher Eugene McCrary, 39, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and first-degree burglary, according to a release from the 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

McCrary was convicted for breaking in to a business and taking a work van and power tools, stealing cars from a local car lot and burglarizing a home, the release said. The events happened last year on Aug. 8 and 19, and Dec. 24.

The cases were investigated by the Hickory Police Department, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Claremont Police Department.

