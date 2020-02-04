A Conover man was convicted Tuesday of stealing from businesses and burglarizing a home.
Christopher Eugene McCrary, 39, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and first-degree burglary, according to a release from the 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
McCrary was convicted for breaking in to a business and taking a work van and power tools, stealing cars from a local car lot and burglarizing a home, the release said. The events happened last year on Aug. 8 and 19, and Dec. 24.
The cases were investigated by the Hickory Police Department, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Claremont Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.