A Conover man was arrested on drug charges after a vehicle stop off of Old Wilkesboro Road in Taylorsville.
Alexander County Narcotics Officers and Taylorsville Police Department officers searched Miguel Angel Pastrano’s vehicle on Sept. 19 and found 28 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Pastrano, 37, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony maintain vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance.
Pastrano was given a $50,000 secured bond.
