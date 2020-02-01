Conover City Clerk Cara Reed holds the mayor's gavel as she stands in the council chambers. Reed retired Friday after 28 years with the city. City Manager Donald Duncan said Reed was an attentive person who gained the loyalty of citizens, coworkers and council members alike. "Everyone who knows her has seen her sharp side and realizes it comes from a place of caring," Duncan said. "We will miss the Red Dragon."
Conover city clerk retires
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
