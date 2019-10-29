There are six candidates running for the three open seats on the Conover City Council this year.
That includes three incumbents — Kyle Hayman, Bruce Eckard and Don Beal — and three challengers — Brenda Powell, Timothy Garrison and Tim Settlemyre.
The seats are at-large, meaning all registered voters in the city are eligible to vote for up to three candidates.
Each of the candidates returned questionnaires explaining why voters should choose them over their opponents.
Here’s what they had to say:
Bruce Eckard
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired owner of Eckard vending company
Selected political/community experience: Conover City Council, 1985-89; 2011-present; Conover mayor from 1989-2009; chairman, Hickory Conover Tourism Development Authority; Chairman, Greater Hickory Metropolitan Planning Organization; Chairman, Newton-Conover Rotary
Why should the people of Conover vote for you over your opponents?
I have served the citizens of Conover faithfully since 1985.
I have the knowledge and experience necessary to perform the duties of a council person.
My primary objective as a councilman will be to provide the citizens with essential, effective and economical local government services. This is achieved by having professional, well-equipped police and fire departments along with a new EMS base to serve Conover 24/7.
This is also done by having up-to-date infrastructure which helps maintain our public streets and sidewalks and provides water and sewer service economically. We accomplish this by paying for these items as we go instead of borrowing money for capital purchases.
Continuing to implement these sound practices will help us to keep the property tax rate as low as possible.
If re-elected, I will continue to work to keep Conover progressive while being financially conservative.
Brenda Powell
Occupation: Retired business owner — successfully owned and operated J&B Vending
Selected political/community experience: South West Conover Community Watch (2004-present, current chairperson); Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry board member (2010-2013); Conover Summer Read OUT (2016-present, creator and co-founder); Backpack Program Advisory Team (2018-present)
Why should the people of Conover vote for you over your opponents?
I have lived in Conover my entire life and believe there is no better place to live, work and raise a family.
I plan to bring a fresh, creative, and collaborative perspective to the Conover City Council with a focus on building a more inclusive and innovative community that will enable Conover to thrive in the future.
I want Conover to have:
» Better economic and job development/training opportunities for Conover citizens;
» Engaging opportunities and activities for young people, our future leaders;
» Stronger connections and communication between our communities, city government and businesses;
» New energy and fresh perspective to continue building on Conover’s successes; and
» A leader who cares for and gives a voice to all its citizens
Kyle J. Hayman
Age: 51
Occupation: District claims manager with NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company for past 26 years.
Selected political/community experience: Conover City Council 2007-present. City of Conover mayor pro tem 2009-present. Conover’s alternate delegate on the Western Piedmont Council of Governments 2007-present. Conover Planning Board 2005-2007. Concordia Lutheran Church congregation president 2017-present.
Why should the people of Conover vote for you over your opponents?
I believe the citizens of Conover should vote to reelect me to the Conover City Council because I am dedicated, devoted and continue to provide a strong voice for the citizens of Conover.
Whether it is serving on the Conover City Council, managing my business or serving my church, I have proven to have sound judgement and possess the ability to make tough decisions.
I have the ability and desire to work with all members of the City Council and city staff to provide the best possible services for Conover citizens.
Through the efforts of our entire council and staff Conover has seen more than 40 new businesses starting or expanding including The Perfect Workout, Fresh Chef Kitchen and 1877 Pub & Grub just to name a few.
Through the efforts of grants and public-private partnerships we have expanded our downtown park and been able to make sure Conover’s roads, sidewalks and infrastructure is the best in Catawba County.
I was honored to work with the mayor, council and staff to partner with the Norman B. Coley Foundation to build the new amphitheater at our downtown park and help bring the music festival NORMfest to Conover which resulted in an estimated 3,500 people visiting our city.
Events such as these make Conover an attractive place for people to live and businesses to locate.
While fiscally conservative, I continue to support a low tax rate — third lowest in Catawba County — to position Conover as one of the most affordable cities to live, work and play.
Tim Settlemyre
Age: 47
Occupation: Fleet technical analyst/ city of Charlotte
Selected political/community experience: United States Navy Desert Storm weteran; American Public Works Association: Fleet specialist for Sustainability Committee; Management and Financial Services Employee Appreciation Committee
Why should the people of Conover vote for you over your opponents?
What attracts people to move to Conover? The affordable housing options and low tax rate draw people here and keep them here.
One of my goals will be to keep spending at a sensible level. I have lived in my current home since 2013 when the tax rate then was 40 cents. Since then, the tax rate has increased to 50 cents.
The city of Conover also has a $30 per vehicle registration fee while Hickory has a $5 fee and Claremont has a $15 fee.
The $30 vehicle registration fee was not communicated well to many of Conover’s citizens who found out only when they were registering their vehicle. Therefore, another goal will be transparency for the citizens of Conover.
In Conover, we have an outstanding set of city employees, and I would like to make sure they are being paid a fair wage.
I have worked in local government for more than 12 years and hold a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University. This gives me insight in what the local government employees must accomplish by meeting the goals of a city council.
I understand the local government budgeting process and am also very prudent when it comes to spending the taxpayers’ money.
I believe that beautifying the downtown or Main Street is a great idea, but you also need to repair the streets the city owns outside of the downtown.
Another issue is that the current city council paid $311,000 for a property assessed for only $168,000. If elected to Conover City Council I will work to eliminate such frivolous spending.
Don Beal
Why should the people of Conover vote for you over your opponents?
I am running again for a seat on the Conover City Council because I want to continue the good work and progress of this council to make Conover the city with the finest quality of life in Catawba County.
Our success with Conover Station, for example, where we completely transformed a dilapidated and hazardous area into a beautiful and meaningful landscape, has enabled us to bring our community and neighborhoods of Conover together like never before.
We now, through recent projects and initiatives, offer a state-of-the-art amphitheater, parks and recreation areas, public use space and mixed-use development buildings that connect our residents and give them pride in their city.
Our surrounding municipalities have consistently viewed us as the gold standard in smart growth and quality of life, while being fiscally conservative.
We have been successful in attracting and retaining new and existing businesses and manufacturing companies in Conover, creating jobs and stimulating the local economy.
And we provide top-notch public services to our citizens though our excellent police, fire and public works departments, all while maintaining the third-lowest tax rate in the county.
It takes experience and commitment to govern a city. I know what it means to balance a budget and make the tough decisions.
During my time on City Council, I have forged meaningful relationships and connections in local and regional government, Raleigh and even Washington, and I have their ear.
I am the most accessible person on the city council. I have owned and operated my own business in downtown for over 35 years.
I am in town every day and the door at The Hair Connection is always open to citizens for me to hear the ideas and input. This truly enables me to be the voice of Conover’s citizens.
Timothy E. Garrison
Age: 25
Occupation: Substitute teacher for Catawba County
Selected political/community experience: President, Bethlehem Ruritan Club (2017-2020); member, Hickory Aviation Museum (2015-Present); 2nd vice chair, Catawba County GOP (spring 2017 to spring 2019)
Why should the people of Conover vote for you over your opponents?
I would like to bring my experience in community service to Conover and work with members of the council to improve our community through events and outreach.
In addition to that, I look forward to creating a Community Day of Service that could take place once a month in Conover that brings people together and instills some local pride and desire to work in the community.
I also think I can bring increased transparency to Conover by livestreaming our council meetings and sharing them on Conover’s already excellent Facebook page.
If elected, I also hope to work with other municipalities in lobbying our state legislators to try and increase revenue that comes to our hometowns here in Catawba County.
I also hope to work with those local municipalities on events across the county to give our citizens a chance to get out and enjoy themselves, particularly in Conover.
I hope Conover places their confidence in me to serve them, and look forward to serving them if elected on Nov. 5.
